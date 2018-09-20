Update 1.7.0 zu Mario Kart 8 Deluxe veröffentlicht
Unterstützung für Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 und Switch Online Smartphone-App ...
Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 20. September 2018 um 20:45 von
Nintendo hat jetzt für das Switch-exklusive Game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.7.0, ist ab sofort verfügbar und fügt dem Game die Unterstützung für Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 und Switch Online Smartphone-App hinzu.
Der offizielle Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- You can select which Toy-Con to use from “Toy-Con” settings in the main menu.
Now compatible with the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app.
- If the application is running on your device when you enter an online match, you will automatically receive a prompt on your smartphone asking if you would like to join a voice chat with your opponent.
- Worldwide, Regional, Friends, and Tournaments allow you to use this function.