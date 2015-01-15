PixelJunk Monsters 2 - Update 1.03 liefert unter anderem Foto-Modus
Vollständiger Changelog inside ...
Zur Nintendo Switch-Version von PixelJunk Monsters 2 haben jetzt Spike Chunsoft und Entwicklerstudio Q-Games ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort verfügbar und bringt unter anderem einen Foto-Modus mit sich.
Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
>> About the Weekly Stage
Discover a new stage every week and use your imagination to find the best strategy to survive the new hordes of monsters invading your domain. Clear the Weekly Stage to get a new Mask or Shell.
You can also compare your score with players around the globe!
>> About the Random Stage
Enjoy completely procedurally-generated new wave patterns every time you play this stage. A good place for training or tough challenges!
>> Added Photo Mode
Pause the game to remove the UI and take screenshots.