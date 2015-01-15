Einloggen

PixelJunk Monsters 2 - Update 1.03 liefert...

PixelJunk Monsters 2 - Update 1.03 liefert unter anderem Foto-Modus

Nintendo Switch // Sonntag, 16. September 2018 um 12:52 von needcoffee

Zur Nintendo Switch-Version von PixelJunk Monsters 2 haben jetzt Spike Chunsoft und Entwicklerstudio Q-Games ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update ist ab sofort verfügbar und bringt unter anderem einen Foto-Modus mit sich.

Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Patch 1.03 Update - The Weekly Stage and the Random Stage have been added for Nintendo Switch (NA &EU) and PS4 (NA)! Play infinite variations!

>> About the Weekly Stage

Discover a new stage every week and use your imagination to find the best strategy to survive the new hordes of monsters invading your domain. Clear the Weekly Stage to get a new Mask or Shell.

You can also compare your score with players around the globe!

>> About the Random Stage

Enjoy completely procedurally-generated new wave patterns every time you play this stage. A good place for training or tough challenges!

>> Added Photo Mode

Pause the game to remove the UI and take screenshots.


