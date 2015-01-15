Update 1.0.2 zu Titan Quest veröffentlicht
Bugfixes und Verbesserungen zur Switch-Version von Titan Quest ...
Nintendo Switch // Sonntag, 16. September 2018 um 12:41 von
Das Entwicklerstudio THQ Nordic und Iron Lore Entertainment haben nun zur Nintendo Switch-Version von Titan Quest ein neues Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.0.2 und umfasst diverse Bugfixes und Verbesserungen.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Fixed: 6 random crashes
- Fixed: Equipped items can disappear randomly
- Fixed: The Egyptian, Asian and Chthonic (Hades) outfits and the Loincloth (all acquired through dyes from traders) now work correctly (before they resulted in the whole player being covered in yellow/blue squares)
New / improved features – Fixed:
- Added a “target switch” functionality
- The skill assignment screen is part of the radial menu now
- We added another skill button so you can assign up to 3 skills directly to an “attack” button now.
- Reworked the HUD + Skill assignment screen to add the third skill button functionality.
- Co-op: EXP for killed monster are added to both player now.
- More + updated tutorials added to the game (e.g. loot window info)
- Improved the “items falling through the ground” fix / fallback so less items will randomly get teleported to the player.