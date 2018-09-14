Patch 2.0.0 zu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 erschienen
Expansion Pass-Besitzer können zudem die Erweiterung Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country herunterladen ...
Freitag, 14. September 2018
Das Entwicklerstudio Monolith Soft hat nun für das Nintendo Switch-exklusive Game Xenoblade Chronicles 2 einen neuen Patch veröffentlicht. Der neue Patch trägt die Versionsnummer 2.0.0 und ist ab sofort verfügbar. Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
Issues Fixed
- Fixed an issue occurring in quests where defeating specific enemies was necessary to complete the quest. Following battle with the enemy, this issue caused certain event scenes not to play or to suffer from extended loading, preventing quest progress.
Changes and New Features
- Functionality has been added to the title screen to make the Expansion Pass story scenario “Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – - The Golden Country” playable.
- Torna – The Golden Country is an additional story that takes place 500 years prior to the events of Xenoblade Chronicles 2.
Play as Jin—Rex’s main adversary and leader of the mystery-shrouded society of Torna—in a bygone era and uncover the truth about the lost Tornan titan and the origins of the Aegis.
Delve into new gameplay mechanics like Vanguard Switch, a tactic that allows you to switch between the front and back lines during a battle, and Community, a feature that lets you deepen your connection with the inhabitants of Alrest.
- Added functionality for receiving the final round of items associated with the Expansion Pass.
- Elma’s Overdrive ability is now usable during battle when the auto-battle option is initially set to Enabled, but the player switches to manual controls during battle.
- Elma is now a blade who can join your party during the “Challenge Battle: Nopondemonium” in the Expansion Pass.
Parallel zum Patch können Expansion Pass-Besitzer auf die Erweiterung Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country zugreifen. Am 21. September 2018 erscheint zur Erweiterung die passende Retail-Version, welche es ermöglicht, das Spiel komplett ohne das Hauptspiel zu spielen.