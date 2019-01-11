New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe für Nintendo Switch angekündigt

Einloggen

Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 14. September 2018 um 01:19 von needcoffee

Nintendo hat im Zuge der Direct-Konferenz das Game New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe für die Nintendo Switch angekündigt. Das Game erscheint am 11. Januar 2019 im Handel und beinhaltet auch das Game New Super Luigi U im Umfang.


New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: Up to four players can enjoy this revamped version of the classic Wii U launch game when it comes to Nintendo Switch on Jan. 11.

Mario, Luigi and Toad return as playable characters, and are joined by Nabbit and Toadette, who can also turn into Peachette by getting a Super Crown, offering new ways for beginners to play together with friends and family.

New Super Luigi U, the first platformer with Luigi in a starring role, will also be included in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at no extra charge. Between both games, there are a whopping 164 courses to play. Mamma mia!


