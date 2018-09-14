Sqaure Enix kündigt diverse Final Fantasy-Games für die Nintendo Switch, Xbox One und PS4 an
Darunter Final Fantasy VII, IX und X/X-2 HD Remaster, World of Final Fantasy Maxima ...
Consoles // Freitag, 14. September 2018 um 01:06 von
Sqaure Enix startet eine Final Fantasy-Offensive: Auf der heutigen Direct-Konferenz wurden diverse Final Fantasy-Games für die Nintendo Switch, Xbox One und PS4 angekündigt. Weitere Details will man nach und nach später bekanntgeben.
Die offizielle Pressemitteilung sieht wie gefolgt aus:
From exploring the expansive world of Ivalice in FINAL FANTASY® XII THE ZODIAC AGE, to enjoying iconic scenes from FINAL FANTASY® VII, IX and X / X-2 HD Remaster, fans will soon be able to play hallmark FINAL FANTASY titles anytime and anywhere.
The fun starts with today’s release of FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD for the Nintendo Switch, and the upcoming release of WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY® MAXIMA on November 6th.
The Chocobo’s Dungeon series also returns for the first time in ten years with Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!™ bound for release this winter. The remaining titles, including the return of co-op action RPG FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES® Remastered Edition, will release in 2019.
The full list of the announced FINAL FANTASY titles and platforms are available below:
- FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES® Remastered Edition
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!™
- FINAL FANTASY® VII
- FINAL FANTASY® IX
- FINAL FANTASY® X / X-2 HD Remaster
- FINAL FANTASY® XII THE ZODIAC AGE®
- FINAL FANTASY® XV POCKET EDITION HD
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY® MAXIMA