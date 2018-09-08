Patch 1.26 zu Gran Turismo Sport veröffentlicht
Ab sofort verfügbar ...
Playstation 4 // Samstag, 08. September 2018 um 15:24 von
Sony und Polyphony Digital tüfteln weiter an Gran Turismo Sport und haben jetzt ein neues kleines Update angekündigt, welches ab sofort verfügbar ist und zirka 140 MB groß ist.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
A game update has been implemented for Gran Turismo Sport. Thecontents of the update are as follows:
1．My Menu / Discover
- Fixed an issue where infrequent application error occurs when users view My Menu or Discover.
2．Racing Wheel Controllers
- Fixed an issue where rotation angle setting from the game end did not carry out with steering wheels, Fanatec® CSL Elite Racing Wheel（for PS4).
Other minor corrections and adjustments have beenperformed.
Please continue to enjoy Gran Turismo Sport.
