Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 05. September 2018 um 16:52 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.08. - 02.09.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 27.08.2018 bis 03.09.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
42.151
|
46.259
|
-4.108
|
1.703.989
|
5.016.644
|
PS4
|
16.591
|
22.838
|
-6.247
|
1.193.385
|
7.085.794
|
3DS
|
8.382
|
7.797
|
585
|
373.571
|
24.196.346
|
VITA
|
2.452
|
2.540
|
-88
|
139.230
|
5.927.040
|
XONE
|
69
|
111
|
-42
|
10.601
|
98.284
Software
01./00. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2019
02./01. [PS4] Conan Exiles
03./03. [NSW] Minecraft
04./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./00. [NSW] Little Dragons Cafe
07./00. [PS4] Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
08./07. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
09./09. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
10./02. [NSW] My Hero: One's Justice
11./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./08. [3DS] WarioWare Gold
13./11. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
14./13. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
15./00. [PS4] Firewall Zero Hour |PlayStation VR| #
16./00. [PS4] Little Dragons Cafe
17./14. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
18./05. [PS4] My Hero: One's Justice
19./00. [PSV] Pioneer no Banshou #
20./12. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista Evolution