Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 05. September 2018 um 16:52 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.08. - 02.09.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 27.08.2018 bis 03.09.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

42.151

46.259

-4.108

1.703.989

5.016.644

PS4

16.591

22.838

-6.247

1.193.385

7.085.794

3DS

8.382

7.797

585

373.571

24.196.346

VITA

2.452

2.540

-88

139.230

5.927.040

XONE

69

111

-42

10.601

98.284


Software

01./00. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2019 (Konami) {2018.08.30} (Â¥7.600) - 73.389 / NEU
02./01. [PS4] Conan Exiles (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.08.23} (Â¥6.800) - 20.509 / 52.626 (-36%)
03./03. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 19.110 / 249.514 (+5%)
04./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 16.960 / 2.589.842 (+6%)
05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 13.259 / 1.735.297 (+1%)
06./00. [NSW] Little Dragons Cafe (Marvelous) {2018.08.30} (Â¥5.800) - 11.860 / NEU
07./00. [PS4] Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.30} (Â¥7.200) - 10.685 / NEU
08./07. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (Â¥6.100) - 9.766 / 182.614 (-10%)
09./09. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (Â¥5.980) - 7.721 / 332.211 (-13%)
10./02. [NSW] My Hero: One's Justice (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.23} (Â¥7.600) - 7.669 / 32.294 (-69%)
11./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 7.416 / 1.099.210 (-1%)
12./08. [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo) {2018.08.02} (Â¥4.980) - 6.217 / 85.627 (-31%)
13./11. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (Â¥3.980) - 5.747 / 114.445 (-11%)
14./13. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (Â¥4.980) - 5.693 / 1.715.350 (-4%)
15./00. [PS4] Firewall Zero Hour |PlayStation VR| # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.08.30} (Â¥4.900) - 5.468 / NEU
16./00. [PS4] Little Dragons Cafe (Marvelous) {2018.08.30} (Â¥5.800) - 5.308 / NEU
17./14. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (Â¥5.980) - 5.203 / 606.779 (-3%)
18./05. [PS4] My Hero: One's Justice (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.23} (Â¥7.600) - 5.192 / 21.218 (-68%)
19./00. [PSV] Pioneer no Banshou # (Idea Factory) {2018.08.30} (Â¥6.300) - 5.153 / NEU
20./12. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista Evolution (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.02} (Â¥6.100) - 4.830 / 82.581 (-19%)


