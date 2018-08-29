Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 29. August 2018 um 17:56 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 20.08. - 26.08.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 20.08.2018 bis 27.08.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

46.259

54.647

-8.388

1.615.579

4.928.234

PS4

22.838

25.843

-3.005

1.153.956

7.046.365

3DS

7.797

11.896

-4.099

357.392

24.180.167

VITA

2.540

3.083

-543

134.238

5.922.048

XONE

111

96

15

10.421

98.104


Software

01./00. [PS4] Conan Exiles (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.08.23} (Â¥6.800) - 32.117 / NEU
02./00. [NSW] My Hero: One's Justice (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.23} (Â¥7.600) - 24.626 / NEU
03./01. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (Â¥3.600) - 18.234 / 230.404 (-30%)
04./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 16.036 / 2.572.882 (-34%)
05./00. [PS4] My Hero: One's Justice (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.23} (Â¥7.600) - 16.026 / NEU
06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 13.146 / 1.722.038 (-35%)
07./03. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (Â¥6.100) - 10.829 / 172.849 (-49%)
08./05. [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo) {2018.08.02} (Â¥4.980) - 9.067 / 79.410 (-55%)
09./06. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (Â¥5.980) - 8.832 / 324.490 (-52%)
10./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 7.472 / 1.091.794 (-23%)
11./08. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (Â¥3.980) - 6.463 / 108.698 (-47%)
12./07. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista Evolution (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.02} (Â¥6.100) - 5.975 / 77.751 (-55%)
13./11. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (Â¥4.980) - 5.946 / 1.709.657 (-30%)
14./10. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (Â¥5.980) - 5.372 / 601.576 (-38%)
15./13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (Â¥5.980) - 4.842 / 1.800.721 (-31%)
16./12. [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix) {2018.07.13} (Â¥6.800) - 4.611 / 188.238 (-42%)
17./00. [PSV] Koroshiya to Strawberry # (Broccoli) {2018.08.23} (Â¥6.300) - 4.532 / NEU
18./15. [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (Â¥3.980) - 3.076 / 42.818 (-47%)
19./14. [PS4] Yakuza 3 (Sega) {2018.08.09} (Â¥3.990) - 2.800 / 35.600 (-59%)
20./16. [NSW] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy DX (Level 5) {2018.08.09} (Â¥5.980) - 2.345 / 17.150 (-54%)


X

