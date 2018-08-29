Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 20.08. - 26.08.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 20.08.2018 bis 27.08.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
46.259
|
54.647
|
-8.388
|
1.615.579
|
4.928.234
|
PS4
|
22.838
|
25.843
|
-3.005
|
1.153.956
|
7.046.365
|
3DS
|
7.797
|
11.896
|
-4.099
|
357.392
|
24.180.167
|
VITA
|
2.540
|
3.083
|
-543
|
134.238
|
5.922.048
|
XONE
|
111
|
96
|
15
|
10.421
|
98.104
Software
01./00. [PS4] Conan Exiles
02./00. [NSW] My Hero: One's Justice
03./01. [NSW] Minecraft
04./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
05./00. [PS4] My Hero: One's Justice
06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./03. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
08./05. [3DS] WarioWare Gold
09./06. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
10./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./08. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
12./07. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista Evolution
13./11. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
14./10. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
15./13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
16./12. [NSW] Octopath Traveler
17./00. [PSV] Koroshiya to Strawberry #
18./15. [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
19./14. [PS4] Yakuza 3
20./16. [NSW] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy DX