Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im September...

Destiny 2, God of War 3 Remastered und mehr

Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 29. August 2018 um 17:51 von miperco

Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Inhalte fÃ¼r den Monat September bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele fÃ¼r PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita. Folgende Spiele stehen ab kommenden Dienstag zum Download bereit.

Destiny 2 (PS4) -- AVAILABLE TODAY
God of War III: Remastered (PS4)
Knowledge is Power (PS Plus Bonus â€“ PlayLink)
Here They Lie (PS Plus Bonus â€“ PS VR required)
Another World â€“ 20th Anniversary Edition (PS3 + PS4/PS Vita)
QUBE Directorâ€™s Cut (PS3 + PS4)
Foul Play (PS Vita + PS4)
Sparkle 2 (PS Vita)


