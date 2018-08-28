'August'-Update zu Gran Turismo Sport ab morgen verfügbar
Neue Herausforderungen für GT League, neue Strecke und neue Automobile ...
Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 28. August 2018 um 18:43 von
Sony und Entwicklerstudio Polyphony Digital haben zu Gran Turismo Sport ein neues Update angekündigt, welches ab morgen verfügbar ist. Das sogenannte August-Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.25 und bringt neue Herausforderungen für GT League, eine neue Strecke und neue Automobile mit sich.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
New track – Red Bull Ring - Located in the stunning landscape of Styria, Austria, the Red Bull Ring is an intense high-speed circuit combining tight corners and long flat-out straights. While the course layout appears simple, its hilly topography makes it far more challenging than it initially seems. The full track as well as a short version has been included, and both are playable in reverse.
GT League - New to the ever-expanding collection of GT League Events, we’ve introduced three additional challenges for drivers of all experience levels.
Additional updates - In Sport Mode, players can now view an “Archive” of previous championship rankings, as well as measure and test their network quality. Players can also now explore the Zagato Museum, and in Scapes Mode, a special section on Cuba has been added. Finally, last month’s scenic Saint-Croix circuit has been added to the Circuit Experience