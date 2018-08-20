UK-Charts: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy zum achten Mal in Folge auf Platz 1
Crash is unstoppable
20. August 2018
Die GfK hat heute erneut die wöchentlichen Software Charts aus Großbritannien veröffentlicht. Zum achten Mal in Folge ist die Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy auf Platz 1 zu finden. Es gab nur einen Release in der vergangenen Woche.
Dabei handelte es sich um World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, das auf Platz 3 eingestiegen ist. Wie immer gilt, dass nur die Retail Zahlen getrackt werden. Die Top 10 seht ihr hier.
1. Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy
2. Grand Theft Auto V
3. World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth
4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
5. LEGO The Incredibles
6. God of War
7. Call of Duty: WWII
8. Super Mario Odyssey
9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
10. Madden NFL 19