UK-Charts: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy...

UK-Charts: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy zum achten Mal in Folge auf Platz 1

Crash is unstoppable

Consoles // Montag, 20. August 2018 um 17:13 von miperco

Die GfK hat heute erneut die wöchentlichen Software Charts aus Großbritannien veröffentlicht. Zum achten Mal in Folge ist die Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy auf Platz 1 zu finden. Es gab nur einen Release in der vergangenen Woche.

Dabei handelte es sich um World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, das auf Platz 3 eingestiegen ist. Wie immer gilt, dass nur die Retail Zahlen getrackt werden. Die Top 10 seht ihr hier.

1. Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy
2. Grand Theft Auto V
3. World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth
4. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
5. LEGO The Incredibles
6. God of War
7. Call of Duty: WWII
8. Super Mario Odyssey
9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
10. Madden NFL 19


