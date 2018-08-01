PlayStation VR wurde mehr als drei Millionen Mal verkauft
Zahlreiche Spiele in der Pipeline
Playstation 4 // Donnerstag, 16. August 2018 um 16:17 von
Sony hat heute neue Verkaufszahlen zu PlayStation VR bekannt gegeben. Mehr als drei Millionen Mal wurde das VR Headset mittlerweile verkauft. 21,9 Millionen Spiele, bzw. Software Einheiten konnte man bis dato absetzen.
Das Unternehmen teilte darüber hinaus mit, noch zahlreiche Spiele für PlayStation VR in der Pipeline zu haben. So zum Beispiel Astro Bot Mission von SIE Japan Studio, Blood & Truth von London Studio oder Deracine von From Software. Unten seht ihr die Top 10 der meistverkauften PS VR Spiele.
1. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
2. PlayStation VR Worlds
3. Rec Room
4. Resident Evil 7: biohazard
5. The Playroom VR
6. Job Simulator
7. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
8. Batman: Arkham VR
9. Farpoint
10. Superhot VR