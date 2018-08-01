Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
PlayStation VR wurde mehr als drei Millionen...

PlayStation VR wurde mehr als drei Millionen Mal verkauft

Zahlreiche Spiele in der Pipeline

Playstation 4 // Donnerstag, 16. August 2018 um 16:17 von miperco

Sony hat heute neue Verkaufszahlen zu PlayStation VR bekannt gegeben. Mehr als drei Millionen Mal wurde das VR Headset mittlerweile verkauft. 21,9 Millionen Spiele, bzw. Software Einheiten konnte man bis dato absetzen.

Das Unternehmen teilte darüber hinaus mit, noch zahlreiche Spiele für PlayStation VR in der Pipeline zu haben. So zum Beispiel Astro Bot Mission von SIE Japan Studio, Blood & Truth von London Studio oder Deracine von From Software. Unten seht ihr die Top 10 der meistverkauften PS VR Spiele.

1. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
2. PlayStation VR Worlds
3. Rec Room
4. Resident Evil 7: biohazard
5. The Playroom VR
6. Job Simulator
7. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
8. Batman: Arkham VR
9. Farpoint
10. Superhot VR


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.