Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 15. August 2018 um 18:33 von Ark

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 06.08. - 12.08.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 06.08.2018 bis 12.08.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

50.143

50.799

-656

1.514.673

4.827.292

PS4

22.026

19.002

3.024

1.105.275

6.997.678

3DS

10.910

12.586

-1.676

337.699

24.160.478

VITA

3.507

3.339

168

128.615

5.916.495

XONE

74

74

0

10.214

98.650


Software

01./00. [PS4] Yakuza 3 (Sega) {2018.08.09} (¥3.990) - 26.047 / NEU
02./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 21.630 / 2.532.658 (+3%)
03./04. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 21.020 / 140.911 (-3%)
04./00. [PS4] Fire Pro Wrestling: World # (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.08.09} (¥5.800) - 20.218 / NEU
05./03. [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo) {2018.08.02} (¥4.980) - 19.183 / 50.201 (-38%)
06./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 17.795 / 1.688.546 (+13%)
07./09. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 17.003 / 186.221 (+13%)
08./08. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) - 16.456 / 297.138 (+6%)
09./02. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista Evolution (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.02} (¥6.100) - 15.671 / 58.517 (-63%)
10./00. [PS4] Bullet Girls: Phantasia (D3Publisher) {2018.08.09} (¥7.980) - 14.396 / NEU
11./00. [NSW] Okami HD # (Capcom) {2018.08.09} (¥2.990) - 14.089 / NEU
12./06. [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix) {2018.07.13} (¥6.800) - 11.390 / 175.625 (-38%)
13./15. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (¥3.980) - 10.875 / 90.123 (+38%)
14./01. [3DS] Etrian Odyssey Nexus (Atlus) {2018.08.02} (¥6.480) - 9.914 / 81.860 (-86%)
15./00. [NSW] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy DX (Level 5) {2018.08.09} (¥5.980) - 9.704 / NEU
16./14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 8.300 / 1.074.639 (+5%)
17./16. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 7.657 / 587.496 (+9%)
18./17. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 6.451 / 1.695.264 (+4%)
19./00. [PSV] Bullet Girls: Phantasia (D3Publisher) {2018.08.09} (¥6.980) - 6.441 / NEU
20./18. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 6.016 / 1.788.814 (+16%)


X

