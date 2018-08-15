Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 06.08. - 12.08.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 06.08.2018 bis 12.08.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
50.143
|
50.799
|
-656
|
1.514.673
|
4.827.292
|
PS4
|
22.026
|
19.002
|
3.024
|
1.105.275
|
6.997.678
|
3DS
|
10.910
|
12.586
|
-1.676
|
337.699
|
24.160.478
|
VITA
|
3.507
|
3.339
|
168
|
128.615
|
5.916.495
|
XONE
|
74
|
74
|
0
|
10.214
|
98.650
Software
01./00. [PS4] Yakuza 3
02./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
03./04. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
04./00. [PS4] Fire Pro Wrestling: World #
05./03. [3DS] WarioWare Gold
06./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./09. [NSW] Minecraft
08./08. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
09./02. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista Evolution
10./00. [PS4] Bullet Girls: Phantasia
11./00. [NSW] Okami HD #
12./06. [NSW] Octopath Traveler
13./15. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
14./01. [3DS] Etrian Odyssey Nexus
15./00. [NSW] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy DX
16./14. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
17./16. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
18./17. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
19./00. [PSV] Bullet Girls: Phantasia
20./18. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #