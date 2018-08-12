The Elder Scrolls: Legends
Kein Crossplay, kein Release?
Sonntag, 12. August 2018
Ein weiteres Kapitel in den andauernden Unstimmigkeiten um das Thema Crossplay kÃ¶nnte beginnen. Wie wir alle wissen, bieten Nintendo und Microsoft mittlerweile die MÃ¶glichkeit, einige Spiele zusammen zu spielen, auch wenn man nicht die gleiche Konsole besitzt. Nicht die Plattform ist entscheidend, sondern die Software. So ist es bereits bei Fortnite, Minecraft und Rocket League. Sony hingegen verweigert sich bisher dem Cross-Plattform-Multiplayer (vom PC einmal abgesehen) und lÃ¤sst seine Spieler nur mit seinesgleichen in den Kampf ziehen.
Nun haben unseren Kollegen des Gameinformer im Rahmen der Quakecon mit Pete Hines gesprochen, Bethesdas "Senior Cice President of Global Marketing and Communications". Und laut diesem Herren wird das kommende The Elder Scrolls: Legends auf jeden Fall Cross-Plattform-Playing anbieten - und sonst eventuell nicht auf bestimmten Plattformen erscheinen.
"It is our intention in order for the game to come out, it has to be those things on any system. We cannot have a game that works one way across everywhere else except for on this one thing. The way the game works right now on Apple, Google, Steam, and Bethesda.net, it doesn't matter where you buy your stuff, if you play it on another platform that stuff is there. It doesn't matter what platform you play on, you play against everyone else who is playing at that moment. There's no 'Oh, it's easier to control, or it has a better framerate on this system.' It's a strategy card game. It doesn't matter."
We continue to talk to all of our platform partners," Hines added. "But those [terms] are essentially non-negotiable. We can't be talking about one version of Legends, where you take your progress with you, and another version where you stay within that ecosystem or its walled off from everything else. That is counter to what the game has been about.
Es kann also gemutmaÃŸt werden, dass The Elder Scrolls: Legends nicht auf PS4 erscheinen wird, sollte Sony nicht den Weg fÃ¼r Cross-Plattform-Gaming mit Xbox One und Switch frei machen.