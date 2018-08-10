Patchnotes zum letzten Update zu Sea of THieves
Die Verbesserungen im Detail
Microsoft // Freitag, 10. August 2018 um 16:46 von
Diese Woche hat RARE erneut ein Update zu dem Piratenspiel Sea of Thieves veröffentlicht. Hier die Patchnotes zu Version 1.2.1:
UPDATES
- Cursed Sails Battle Times - Players who can only play during fixed times will be able to battle for a different region each week. For example, if this week your fixed playtime only allows you to encounter The Battle for the Shores of Plenty, next week you will encounter The Great Battle of the Ancient Isles during the same fixed playtime. This change was made in response to community feedback.
- Cursed Sails Battle Encounter Indicator - Battle music can now be heard from greater distances. Additionally, the flow when UI banners appear and music plays has been improved.
- Cursed Sails Resources - Treasure items and Barrels of Plenty will now float for longer. This allows greater opportunity to find resources and treasures mid-battle.
- Cursed Sails Battle Cooldown - The timer between battles has been extended to give players a chance to collect loot dropped by defeating the skeleton crews.
- Cursed Sails Battle Despawn - The battle despawn timer has been increased, which will give sunk crews a greater chance to sail back and continue the battle they started.
- Skeleton Ship VFX - Improvements have been made to VFX of water splashes when skeleton ships emerge.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Multiple server and client crash fixes.
Further improvements and optimisations for all platforms are ongoing.
FIXED ISSUES
- Skeleton Forts have been re-enabled.
- Skeletons and animals now spawn as intended.
- Players fired from cannons will no longer occasionally travel in unintended directions.
- Firing yourself out of a cannon no longer causes muffled cannon audio to persist.
- Ship Liveries that change the colour of the ship’s hull now correctly change the colour of the capstan.
- Alliance join/leave/disband pop-ups now appear even when the player is in the Flag Box menu.
- The Brigantine’s missing bell has now been found and added.
- Players speaking to a Gold Hoarder NPC at an Outpost will no longer incorrectly receive "The Hungering Deep Begins" banners.
Das Update umfasst 1,41 GB auf Xbox One (X) und 1,09 GB auf Windows 10.
Habt ihr die "Cursed Sails"-Kampagne schon gespielt und euch mit den KI-gesteuerten Skelettschiffen duelliert?