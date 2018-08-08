Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 30.07. - 05.08.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 30.07.2018 bis 06.08.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
50.799
|
48.370
|
2.429
|
1.464.530
|
4.777.185
|
PS4
|
19.002
|
18.645
|
357
|
1.083.249
|
6.975.658
|
3DS
|
12.586
|
8.714
|
3.872
|
326.789
|
24.149.564
|
VITA
|
3.339
|
3.414
|
-75
|
125.108
|
5.912.918
|
XONE
|
74
|
365
|
-291
|
10.140
|
97.823
Software
01./00. [3DS] Etrian Odyssey X
02./00. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista Evolution
03./00. [3DS] WarioWare Gold
04./02. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./08. [NSW] Octopath Traveler
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./04. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
09./06. [NSW] Minecraft
10./00. [PS4] SaGa: Scarlet Grace #
11./00. [PS4] Friday the 13th: The Game
12./00. [NSW] SaGa: Scarlet Grace #
13./00. [PS4] Border Break: Starter Pack
14./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
15./09. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
16./13. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
17./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
18./15. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
19./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [Best Price] #
20./01. [PS4] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 {Mega Man X Legacy Collection