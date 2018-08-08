Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 08. August 2018 um 21:50 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 30.07. - 05.08.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 30.07.2018 bis 06.08.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

50.799

48.370

2.429

1.464.530

4.777.185

PS4

19.002

18.645

357

1.083.249

6.975.658

3DS

12.586

8.714

3.872

326.789

24.149.564

VITA

3.339

3.414

-75

125.108

5.912.918

XONE

74

365

-291

10.140

97.823


Software

01./00. [3DS] Etrian Odyssey X (Atlus) {2018.08.02} (¥6.480) - 71.946 / NEU
02./00. [NSW] Pro Baseball Famista Evolution (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.08.02} (¥6.100) - 42.846 / NEU
03./00. [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo) {2018.08.02} (¥4.980) - 31.018 / NEU
04./02. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 21.642 / 119.891 (-23%)
05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 20.989 / 2.511.028 (+3%)
06./08. [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix) {2018.07.13} (¥6.800) - 18.448 / 164.235 (+39%)
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 15.755 / 1.670.751 (+13%)
08./04. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) - 15.454 / 280.682 (-14%)
09./06. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 15.101 / 169.218 (-6%)
10./00. [PS4] SaGa: Scarlet Grace # (Square Enix) {2018.08.02} (¥5.800) - 14.971 / NEU
11./00. [PS4] Friday the 13th: The Game (Natsume Atari) {2018.08.02} (¥5.980) - 10.110 / NEU
12./00. [NSW] SaGa: Scarlet Grace # (Square Enix) {2018.08.02} (¥5.800) - 9.586 / NEU
13./00. [PS4] Border Break: Starter Pack (Sega) {2018.08.02} (¥4.990) - 8.249 / NEU
14./12. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.940 / 1.066.339 (+6%)
15./09. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (¥3.980) - 7.883 / 79.248 (-12%)
16./13. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 7.048 / 579.839 (+6%)
17./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 6.177 / 1.688.813 (-6%)
18./15. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 5.177 / 1.782.798 (-6%)
19./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [Best Price] # (Capcom) {2018.08.02} (¥4.990) - 4.889 / NEU
20./01. [PS4] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 {Mega Man X Legacy Collection Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 } (Capcom) {2018.07.26} (¥5.500) - 4.704 / 33.974 (-84%)


