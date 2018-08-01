Einloggen

Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im August

Mafia III, Dead by Daylight und mehr

Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 01. August 2018 um 17:37 von miperco

Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Inhalte für den Monat August bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita. Folgende Spiele werden ab kommenden Dienstag zum Download bereitstehen.

Mafia III (PS4)
Dead by Daylight (PS4)
Knowledge is Power (PS Plus Bonus – PlayLink)
Here They Lie (PS Plus Bonus – PS VR)
Bound by Flame (PS3)
Serious Sam 3: BFE (PS3)
Draw Slasher (PS Vita)
Space Hulk (PS Vita)


