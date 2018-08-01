Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 23.07 - 29.07.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 23.07.2018 bis 30.07.2018
System
Verkaufte Einheiten
Vorwoche
Veränderung
Total 2018
Insgesamt
NSWI
48.370
53.745
-5.375
1.413.731
4.726.386
PS4
18.645
20.309
-1.664
1.064.247
6.956.656
3DS
8.714
11.577
-2.863
314.203
24.136.978
VITA
3.414
4.277
-863
121.769
5.909.579
XONE
365
765
-400
10.066
97.749
Software
01./00. [PS4] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 {Mega Man X Legacy Collection
02./01. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./05. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
05./00. [NSW] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 {Mega Man X Legacy Collection
06./06. [NSW] Minecraft
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./02. [NSW] Octopath Traveler
09./04. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
10./00. [PSV] Collar x Malice: Unlimited #
11./00. [NSW] Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou #
12./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
13./11. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
14./08. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
15./12. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
16./00. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered
17./00. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash [Sunshine Edition] #
18./00. [NSW] Mega Man X Legacy Collection
19./00. [PS4] Disgaea 1 Complete #
20./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package Ver.1-4 {Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Sworn Friend Online Dragon Quest X: Legend of the Ancient Dragon Online Dragon Quest X: 5000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online}