Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 01. August 2018 um 17:34 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 23.07 - 29.07.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 23.07.2018 bis 30.07.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

48.370

53.745

-5.375

1.413.731

4.726.386

PS4

18.645

20.309

-1.664

1.064.247

6.956.656

3DS

8.714

11.577

-2.863

314.203

24.136.978

VITA

3.414

4.277

-863

121.769

5.909.579

XONE

365

765

-400

10.066

97.749


Software

01./00. [PS4] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 {Mega Man X Legacy Collection Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 } (Capcom) {2018.07.26} (¥5.500) - 29.270 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 28.265 / 98.249 (-60%)
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 20.344 / 2.490.039 (-7%)
04./05. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) - 18.067 / 265.228 (-8%)
05./00. [NSW] Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 {Mega Man X Legacy Collection Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 } (Capcom) {2018.07.26} (¥5.500) - 16.207 / NEU
06./06. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 16.067 / 154.118 (-1%)
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.887 / 1.654.996 (+3%)
08./02. [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix) {2018.07.13} (¥6.800) - 13.238 / 145.788 (-41%)
09./04. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (¥3.980) - 8.966 / 71.365 (-56%)
10./00. [PSV] Collar x Malice: Unlimited # (Idea Factory) {2018.07.26} (¥6.300) - 7.695 / NEU
11./00. [NSW] Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou # (Entergram) {2018.07.26} (¥7.980) - 7.631 / NEU
12./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.508 / 1.058.399 (+5%)
13./11. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 6.620 / 572.791 (+3%)
14./08. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 6.569 / 1.682.636 (-13%)
15./12. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 5.488 / 1.777.621 (-4%)
16./00. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered [PlayStation Hits] (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.07.26} (¥1.990) - 5.410 / NEU
17./00. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash [Sunshine Edition] # (Marvelous) {2018.07.26} (¥3.980) - 4.535 / NEU
18./00. [NSW] Mega Man X Legacy Collection (Capcom) {2018.07.26} (¥3.300) - 4.246 / NEU
19./00. [PS4] Disgaea 1 Complete # (Nippon Ichi Software) {2018.07.26} (¥7.200) - 4.094 / NEU
20./00. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package Ver.1-4 {Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Online Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Sworn Friend Online Dragon Quest X: Legend of the Ancient Dragon Online Dragon Quest X: 5000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online} (Square Enix) {2018.07.26} (¥4.800) - 4.020 / NEU


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.