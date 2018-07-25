Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 25. Juli 2018 um 18:27 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 16.07. - 22.07.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 16.07.2018 bis 23.07.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

53.745

50.239

3.506

1.365.361

4.678.016

PS4

20.309

17.596

2.713

1.045.602

6.938.011

3DS

11.577

7.131

4.446

305.489

24.128.264

VITA

4.277

4.112

165

118.355

5.906.165

XONE

765

79

686

9.701

97.384


Software

01./00. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) - 69.984 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix) {2018.07.13} (¥6.800) - 22.438 / 132.550 (-80%)
03./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 21.913 / 2.469.695 (+7%)
04./02. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (¥3.980) - 20.547 / 62.399 (-51%)
05./03. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) - 19.709 / 247.161 (-10%)
06./05. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 16.265 / 138.051 (+8%)
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.435 / 1.641.109 (+18%)
08./09. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 7.554 / 1.676.067 (+6%)
09./06. [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (¥3.980) - 7.188 / 21.746 (-51%)
10./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.173 / 1.050.891 (+8%)
11./11. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 6.407 / 566.171 (+4%)
12./13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 5.695 / 1.772.133 (+14%)
13./19. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.05.25} (¥6.900) - 4.613 / 94.973 (+39%)
14./33. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo # (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.354 / 425.839
15./21. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) - 3.842 / 205.809
16./17. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (¥5.980) - 3.378 / 193.708 (-7%)
17./08. [PS4] Mary Skelter: Nightmares 2 # (Compile Heart) {2018.07.12} (¥7.200) - 2.986 / 13.356 (-71%)
18./14. [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) {2018.06.29} (¥8.400) - 2.728 / 35.004 (-45%)
19./12. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.06.21} (¥7.600) - 2.639 / 84.716 (-47%)
20./00. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 # (Nintendo) {2011.12.01} (¥4.571) - 2.614 / 2.903.441


X

