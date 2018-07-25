Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 25. Juli 2018 um 18:27 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 16.07. - 22.07.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 16.07.2018 bis 23.07.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
53.745
|
50.239
|
3.506
|
1.365.361
|
4.678.016
|
PS4
|
20.309
|
17.596
|
2.713
|
1.045.602
|
6.938.011
|
3DS
|
11.577
|
7.131
|
4.446
|
305.489
|
24.128.264
|
VITA
|
4.277
|
4.112
|
165
|
118.355
|
5.906.165
|
XONE
|
765
|
79
|
686
|
9.701
|
97.384
Software
01./00. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!
02./01. [NSW] Octopath Traveler
03./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./02. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
05./03. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
06./05. [NSW] Minecraft
07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./09. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
09./06. [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
10./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./11. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
12./13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
13./19. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human #
14./33. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo #
15./21. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
16./17. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
17./08. [PS4] Mary Skelter: Nightmares 2 #
18./14. [PS4] The Crew 2
19./12. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker #
20./00. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 #