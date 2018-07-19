Neuer Patch zur PS4- und Switch-Version von Lumines Remastered veröffentlicht

Einloggen

Das Entwicklerstudio Enhance Games hat jetzt einen neuen Patch zur PS4- und Switch-Version von Lumines Remastered veröffentlicht. Dabei wird die Versionsnummer der Switch-Version auf 1.1.1 angehoben, die PS4-Version auf die Versionsnummer 1.0.3.

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

SWITCH

A new patch update (version 1.1.1) is live, as of 07/18/18.

- Added Analog Stick option (Options/Control settings/Type C and D)
- Optimized load times (title screen, game modes and rankings)
- Fixed issues with achievements not unlocking properly
- Improved feature for locally stored high scores to be updated in online leaderboards when game is turned on in online mode
- Improved controls when dropping blocks
- Improved audio mix in certain skins and expanded overall audio volume range from 4 level settings to 8 (default option for BGM and Sound Effects is 4)
- Fixed issue with locked Avatars appearing during selection in Avatar menu
- Fixed issue with the last timeline column not adding to final score in Time Attack Mode
- Fixed issue with blocks momentarily changing colors during skin transition
- Fixed issue with vibration stopping when only the Trance
- Vibration was ON in Vibration setting
- Fixed issue with blocks moving from control inputs during loading screen before gameplay began
- Other minor performance improvements and bug fixes


PLAYSTATION 4

A new patch update (version 1.03) is live, as of 07/18/18.

- Added a new setting “Background motion ON/OFF” (under Video Setting)
- Increased default Vibration level (strength) and added options for Vibration Setting
- Adjusted block design in “Spirits” skin to be color blind friendly
- Fixed issue in Puzzle No. 097 “LOVE” with blocks not clearing
- Other minor performance improvements and bug fixes


