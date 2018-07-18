Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 18. Juli 2018 um 18:25 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 09.07. - 15.07.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 09.07.2018 bis 16.07.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

50.239

44.237

6.002

1.311.616

4.624.271

PS4

17.596

17.834

-238

1.025.293

6.917.702

3DS

7.131

7.232

-101

293.912

24.116.687

VITA

4.112

3.444

668

114.078

5.901.888

XONE

79

88

-9

8.936

96.619


Software

01./00. [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix) {2018.07.13} (¥6.800) - 110.111 / NEU
02./00. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (¥3.980) - 41.852 / NEU
03./01. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) - 21.838 / 227.452 (-33%)
04./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 20.430 / 2.447.782 (+25%)
05./02. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 15.101 / 121.785 (-21%)
06./00. [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) {2018.07.13} (¥3.980) - 14.558 / NEU
07./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 11.417 / 1.627.674 (-6%)
08./00. [PS4] Mary Skelter: Nightmares 2 # (Compile Heart) {2018.07.12} (¥7.200) - 10.370 / NEU
09./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 7.145 / 1.668.513 (+63%)
10./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.622 / 1.043.717 (+5%)
11./08. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 6.160 / 559.764 (-10%)
12./13. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.06.21} (¥7.600) - 5.023 / 82.077 (+22%)
13./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 5.016 / 1.766.438 (-6%)
14./06. [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) {2018.06.29} (¥8.400) - 4.951 / 32.276 (-49%)
15./04. [PS4] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.07.05} (¥7.200) - 4.164 / 19.705 (-73%)
16./16. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) - 3.788 / 167.064 (+9%)
17./11. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (¥5.980) - 3.642 / 190.330 (-24%)
18./00. [NSW] Shining Resonance Refrain (Sega) {2018.07.12} (¥5.990) - 3.465 / NEU
19./15. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.05.25} (¥6.900) - 3.321 / 90.360 (-7%)
20./14. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami) {2017.09.14} (¥7.600) - 2.724 / 172.154 (-32%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.