Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Mittwoch, 18. Juli 2018
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 09.07. - 15.07.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 09.07.2018 bis 16.07.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
50.239
|
44.237
|
6.002
|
1.311.616
|
4.624.271
|
PS4
|
17.596
|
17.834
|
-238
|
1.025.293
|
6.917.702
|
3DS
|
7.131
|
7.232
|
-101
|
293.912
|
24.116.687
|
VITA
|
4.112
|
3.444
|
668
|
114.078
|
5.901.888
|
XONE
|
79
|
88
|
-9
|
8.936
|
96.619
Software
01./00. [NSW] Octopath Traveler
02./00. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
03./01. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
04./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
05./02. [NSW] Minecraft
06./00. [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
08./00. [PS4] Mary Skelter: Nightmares 2 #
09./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
10./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./08. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
12./13. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker #
13./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
14./06. [PS4] The Crew 2
15./04. [PS4] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
16./16. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX
17./11. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
18./00. [NSW] Shining Resonance Refrain
19./15. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human #
20./14. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018