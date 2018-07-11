Sea of Thieves: Patch 1.1.6 veröffentlicht
Microsoft // Mittwoch, 11. Juli 2018 um 19:11 von
Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio RARE haben jetzt einen neuen Patch zu Sea of Thieves veröffentlicht. Der Patch trägt die Versionsnummer 1.1.6, ist ab sofort verfügbar und ist rund 1.6 GB (Windows-Version zirka 1.3 GB) groß.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
This patch brings the Gunpowder Skeletons event to a close. These explosive skeletons will still remain in the world, but thanks to your hard work, their numbers have decreased!
Need a way to earn some more Bilge Rat Doubloons? Not to worry, the Bilge Rats have another adventure for you – The Sunken Curse! Along with a new reason for you to explore the watery depths, Patch 1.1.6 brings with it key performance improvements, crash fixes and additional fixes for other known issues.
Bilge Rats Adventure - The Sunken Curse
Rumours of artefacts beneath the waves are being whispered across the Outposts, and as usual the Bilge Rats already know all about it! Underwater statues and dangerous curses are amongst their tavern tales, so take a deep breath before diving into this Bilge Rat Adventure!
Sunken Curse Event - Cursed Mermaid Statues are the latest addition to Sea of Thieves. Hidden in the shallows around island shores, they radiate ancient magic. For this adventure, the Bilge Rats are challenging all brave pirates to seek out and destroy the statues. Not all statues are bound by the same curse but they all regenerate health over time, and while some will require more firepower than others to destroy, no more than four players will be required to destroy even the toughest statue.
Sunken Items - It's not all malevolent curses in the shallows! Eagle-eyed pirates can also find artefacts, skulls and treasure chests hidden on the seabed ready to be plundered.
The Wailing Barnacle Cosmetics - The Hat, Dress and Jacket of The Wailing Barnacle have been added to the Bilge Rat shop. These items are time-limited and only purchasable with Bilge Rat Doubloons, so get them before they sink back to the depths on July 25th.
Bilge Rat Titles - Earn three unique titles introduced with The Sunken Curse event and equip them straight from the Vanity Chest!
Bilge Rat Doubloons - There are 100 Bilge Rat Doubloons available for the standard Commendations, and an additional 50 Bilge Rat Doubloons available for completing the Legendary Commendation and becoming a Legendary Curse Breaker. Each of The Sunken Curse Commendations on the Bilge Rat progress screen details the number of Bilge Rat Doubloons it rewards. You have until July 25th to earn Bilge Rat Doubloons by completing these Commendations.
Bilge Rat Flag - A new flag has been added to all pirates' flag inventories! This new flag can be used to show other pirates that they're on the hunt for Bilge Rat Doubloons.
Updates
- The Wailing Barnacle Tattoo Set - Now available in the clothing shop on all Outposts, this tattoo set is purchasable with gold and here to stay!
- Legendary Skeleton Exploder Title - We heard feedback from our community that Legendary Commendations are deserving of a Legendary Title, so we have now introduced the 'Legendary Skeleton Exploder' Title. Existing players who have met the criteria can grab it in the Bilge Rat shop for free. If players unlock the Legendary Commendations required for Gunpowder Skeletons in the future, they will automatically be awarded this Title.
- Loading Screens - These now give players information about the latest goings-on and what's new in Sea of Thieves.
- Front End Animations - Pirate animations have been updated when entering the game through the front end.
- UI Update - A small banner is shown on Commendations within the Bilge Rat progress screen when there are Bilge Rat Doubloons to be earned.
Performance Improvements
- Multiple server and client crash fixes.
- Further improvements and optimisations for all platforms are ongoing.
Fixed Issues
- Bilge Rat Doubloons which were earned but not rewarded correctly as part of the Skeleton Thrones Bilge Rats Adventure will be awarded.
- We are rolling out a fix over the next few days for players to receive Bilge Rat Doubloons which were not awarded correctly for the Skeleton Thrones event.
- Upon impact, cannonball knockback no longer causes unintended damage to fellow crew members.
- Bear & Bird Figurehead Loading Screen is now localised in all available languages.
- Mysterious Stranger conversation text is now correctly localised in German, French, Italian and Spanish.
- Ghost Trousers no longer appear broken on certain body types.
- Bilge Rat Trousers no longer appear inconsistent when equipped with a peg leg and mid-length boots.
- The Bilge Rat progression UI now correctly counts Gunpowder Skeletons event Titles towards the overall Title count.
- The option to enable and disable the Player Talking Indicator has been added back into Settings.
- Players should now see all their items once they have joined a new server.
- Loading Screen tips should no longer be clipping on 4:3 display screens.