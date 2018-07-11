Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 11. Juli 2018 um 15:03 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 02.07. - 08.07.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 02.07.2018 bis 09.07.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
44.237
|
50.762
|
-6.525
|
1.261.377
|
4.574.032
|
PS4
|
17.834
|
18.811
|
-977
|
1.007.697
|
6.900.106
|
3DS
|
7.232
|
7.323
|
-91
|
286.781
|
24.109.556
|
VITA
|
3.444
|
3.470
|
-26
|
109.966
|
5.897.776
|
XONE
|
88
|
287
|
-199
|
8.857
|
96.540
Software
01./01. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
02./02. [NSW] Minecraft
03./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./00. [PS4] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
05./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./03. [PS4] The Crew 2
07./00. [PSV] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
08./08. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
09./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
10./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
11./12. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
12./15. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
13./06. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker #
14./17. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018
15./14. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human #
16./18. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX
17./16. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
18./11. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link #
19./20. [NSW] FIFA 18
20./07. [NSW] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana