Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 11. Juli 2018 um 15:03 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 02.07. - 08.07.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 02.07.2018 bis 09.07.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

44.237

50.762

-6.525

1.261.377

4.574.032

PS4

17.834

18.811

-977

1.007.697

6.900.106

3DS

7.232

7.323

-91

286.781

24.109.556

VITA

3.444

3.470

-26

109.966

5.897.776

XONE

88

287

-199

8.857

96.540


Software

01./01. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) - 32.697 / 205.614 (-33%)
02./02. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 19.148 / 106.685 (-26%)
03./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 16.362 / 2.427.352 (+1%)
04./00. [PS4] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.07.05} (¥7.200) - 15.541 / NEU
05./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.090 / 1.616.256 (+12%)
06./03. [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) {2018.06.29} (¥8.400) - 9.740 / 27.325 (-45%)
07./00. [PSV] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.07.05} (¥6.800) - 9.111 / NEU
08./08. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 6.833 / 553.604 (+7%)
09./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.322 / 1.037.095 (+3%)
10./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 5.333 / 1.761.421 (+5%)
11./12. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (¥5.980) - 4.808 / 186.688 (+1%)
12./15. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 4.377 / 1.661.368 (+12%)
13./06. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.06.21} (¥7.600) - 4.105 / 77.053 (-55%)
14./17. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami) {2017.09.14} (¥7.600) - 3.994 / 169.430 (+25%)
15./14. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.05.25} (¥6.900) - 3.585 / 87.039 (-16%)
16./18. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) - 3.474 / 163.276 (+21%)
17./16. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) - 2.995 / 199.273 (-10%)
18./11. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link # (Marvelous) {2018.06.07} (¥7.980) - 2.390 / 106.304 (-50%)
19./20. [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥5.800) - 2.318 / 134.832 (+13%)
20./07. [NSW] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Nippon Ichi Software) {2018.06.28} (¥6.980) - 2.189 / 8.620 (-66%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.