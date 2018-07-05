Monster Hunter: World x Final Fantasy XIV: Collaboration ab August
Behemoth kommt
Consoles // Donnerstag, 05. Juli 2018
Auf der E3 kÃ¼ndigten Square Enix und Capcom eine wechselseitige Kooperation fÃ¼r ihre beiden Spiele Monster Hunter: World und Final Fantasy XIV an. Die Monster Hunter: World x Final Fantasy XIV Collaboration soll im Sommer starten.
Gestern teilte man neue Informationen mit. Im August wird Behemoth in Monster Hunter: World auftauchen. Erstes Gameplay kann man am 15. Juli erwarten.