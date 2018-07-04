Einloggen

Patch 2.1 zu State of Decay 2 veröffentlicht

Ab sofort verfügbar ...

Microsoft // Mittwoch, 04. Juli 2018 um 18:43 von needcoffee

Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Undead Labs haben nun für das Xbox One- und PC-exklusive Game State of Decay 2 einen weiteren Patch veröffentlicht. Der Patch ist zirka 6 GB groß und ist ab sofort verfügbar.

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Patch 2.1 is live!
Hey Survivors, we’ve got another patch coming at you!
Just in time for some Independence Day themed zombie shenanigans tomorrow ... ;)

Patch 2.1 features a variety of bug fixes, including a few related to character positioning on the Community screen:

- The “Purchase” DLC button on Main Menu now works properly for players with new profiles who don’t own any DLC.
- The mission “Builder: Make Your Own Gear” can now be completed if the player has a built-in Machine Shop at their base.
- Characters on the Community screen now re-orient correctly when changes are made to the community.
- Newly selected leaders are now positioned correctly on the Community screen.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes newly recruited community members would overlap or be standing too close to others on the Community screen.
- Characters now properly gain experience in their close combat specialization when fighting with their close combat weapon.
- Characters who have earned at least 1 star in their Gunslinging specialization are now able to snap-aim with the [ A ] button as expected.
- The in-game Independence Pack purchase confirmation banner no longer eagerly pops up with every player session.
- Fixed several missions that occasionally couldn’t be completed due to missing items (such as Lost and Found: Search for the Mace, Eagle Eye: Sniper’s Stash, and the various resource-scavenging Radio Menu missions). These missions should now properly place the necessary items in the world.


