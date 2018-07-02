Die E3 Game Critics Awards wurden vergeben
Resident Evil 2 Remake wird bestes Spiel der Messe
Consoles // Montag, 02. Juli 2018 um 19:23 von
Die Game Critics Awards in Folge der E3 vor zwei Wochen wurden heute vergeben. Von den spielbaren Titeln waren dabei Spider-Man und Anthem mit jeweils zwei Auszeichnungen die Gewinner. Eine besondere WÃ¼rdigung erhielten auch The Last of Us Part II und Cyberpunk 2077 mit jeweils zwei Awards.
Den Titel "Best of the Show" konnte jedoch das Resident Evil 2 Remake fÃ¼r sich beanspruchen. Sony Interaktive Entertainment gewann auf der Publisher Seite mit insgesamt sechs Awards.
Resident Evil 2
(Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Best Original Game
Dreams
(Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Best Console
Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man
(Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Best VR/AR Game
Tetris Effect
(Resonair/Enhance Inc for PSVR)
Best PC Game
Anthem
(BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Best Hardware/Peripheral
Xbox Adaptive Controller
(Microsoft)
Best Action Game
Anthem
(BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Best Action/Adventure
Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man
(Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Best RPG
Kingdom Hearts III
(Square Enix for PS4, Xbox One)
Best Fighting Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
(Bandai Namco Studios/Sorta Ltd./Nintendo for Switch)
Best Racing Game
Forza Horizon 4
(Playground Games/Turn 10/Microsoft Studios for PC, Xbox One)
Best Sports Game
FIFA 19
(EA Vancouver/EA for PS4, Xbox One)
Best Strategy Game
Total War: Three Kingdoms
(Creative Assembly/Sega for PC)
Best Family/Social Game
Overcooked 2
(Ghost Town Games/Team 17 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
Best Online Multiplayer
Battlefield V
(EA DICE/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Best Independent Game
Ori and the Will of Wisps
(Moon Studios/Microsoft for PC, Xbox One)
Best Ongoing Game
Fortnite
(Epic for iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
Special Commendations for Graphics
Cyberpunk 2077
(CD PROJEKT RED for PC, PS4, Xbox One)
The Last of Us Part II
(Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Ghost of Tsushima
(Sucker Punch/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Special Commendation for Sound
The Last of Us Part II
(Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)
Special Commendation for Innovation
Cyberpunk 2077
(CD PROJEKT RED for PC, PS4, Xbox One)