Mario Tennis Aces: Update 1.1.1 veröffentlicht
Einige Änderungen wurden vorgenommen
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 29. Juni 2018 um 07:18 von
Vor einer Woche wurde Mario Tennis Aces offiziell für Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht. Jetzt veröffentlichte man ein Update mit der Nummer 1.1.1. Damit werden einige Änderungen vorgenommen. Welche das im Details sind, lest ihr hier.
- Changes to Online Tournaments
- The “Rating” feature will be added to the game on July 1, 2018. Ratings scores will start at 2,000 and go up after scoring points and go down when losing points in matches. It is a score that shows how strong the player is. (The in-game ranking board will continue to be based on Total Points.)
- In cases where there is a disconnection during a match, ratings will go up or down based on the score in that match at that time.
- When there is great discrepancy between players in ability, a player’s rating may not go up even if they win.
- Changes to missions in Adventure mode
- Forest Practice Court: We have adjusted how often the opponent uses Zone Shots.
- Forest Edge: We have adjusted how quickly the opponent responds to shots.
- Reflection Room: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled.
- Royal Chamber: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled.
- Other changes
- Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of settings not aligning with Options settings when starting a match.
- Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of the game freezing when pressing certain buttons after there is a communication error.
- There will be further adjustments to game balance in matches and character performance.
- The “Rating” feature will be added to the game on July 1, 2018. Ratings scores will start at 2,000 and go up after scoring points and go down when losing points in matches. It is a score that shows how strong the player is. (The in-game ranking board will continue to be based on Total Points.)
- In cases where there is a disconnection during a match, ratings will go up or down based on the score in that match at that time.
- When there is great discrepancy between players in ability, a player’s rating may not go up even if they win.
- Changes to missions in Adventure mode
- Forest Practice Court: We have adjusted how often the opponent uses Zone Shots.
- Forest Edge: We have adjusted how quickly the opponent responds to shots.
- Reflection Room: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled.
- Royal Chamber: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled.
- Other changes
- Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of settings not aligning with Options settings when starting a match.
- Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of the game freezing when pressing certain buttons after there is a communication error.
- There will be further adjustments to game balance in matches and character performance.