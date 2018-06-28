Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection: Neuer Patch datiert
Erscheint heute
Consoles // Donnerstag, 28. Juni 2018 um 07:06 von
Heute wird Capcom einen neuen Patch zur Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection veröffentlichen. Die Patch Notes dazu findet ihr unten. Das Update für die Nintendo Switch Version wird später erscheinen. Verbesserungen am Matchmaking und weitere Fixes sollen enthalten sein.
A matchmaking filter has been added. Users will now be able to select the minimum connection strength for opponents to match up with online.
Lobby issues have been improved.
Akuma is no longer playable in Ranked Mode for Super Street Fighter II Turbo.
Street Fighter III: New Generation and Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact – Giant Attack now output sound in stereo.
Various localization improvements.
Xbox One Version
Akuma is no longer playable in Ranked Mode for Super Street Fighter II Turbo.
Street Fighter III: New Generation and Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact – Giant Attack now output sound in stereo.
Various localization improvements.
Note: The Xbox One version of Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection currently uses Microsoft’s system for optimizing matchmaking for users with strong signals. Therefore, a matchmaking filter was not implemented.
PC Version
A matchmaking filter has been added. Users will now be able to select the minimum connection strength for opponents to match up with online.
A fix for direct input controllers where some users were unable to use diagonal movements.
Akuma is no longer playable in Ranked Mode for Super Street Fighter II Turbo.
Street Fighter III: New Generation and Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact – Giant Attack now output sound in stereo.
A matchmaking filter has been added. Users will now be able to select the minimum connection strength for opponents to match up with online