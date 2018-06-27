Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 27. Juni 2018 um 15:23 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 18.06. - 24.06.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 18.06.2018 bis 25.06.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

48.944

48.062

882

1.166.378

4.479.033

PS4

20.295

25.138

-4.843

971.052

6.863.461

3DS

6.812

7.052

-240

272.226

24.095.001

VITA

2.163

3.099

-936

103.052

5.890.862

XONE

547

786

-239

8.482

96.165


Software

01./00. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) {2018.06.22} (¥5.980) - 123.774 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.06.21} (¥7.600) - 63.790 / NEU
03./00. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 61.764 / NEU
04./01. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 14.747 / 2.394.724 (-6%)
05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.296 / 1.593.392 (-5%)
06./05. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 6.720 / 540.392 (-13%)
07./02. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link # (Marvelous) {2018.06.07} (¥7.980) - 6.499 / 99.143 (-54%)
08./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.486 / 1.024.630 (-7%)
09./06. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (¥5.980) - 5.595 / 177.123 (-25%)
10./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 5.136 / 1.751.030 (-6%)
11./07. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.05.25} (¥6.900) - 4.706 / 79.164 (-33%)
12./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 3.850 / 1.653.093 (-2%)
13./11. [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software) {2018.05.24} (¥4.800) - 3.263 / 112.851 (-39%)
14./13. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) - 3.216 / 192.936 (-24%)
15./19. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) - 3.085 / 156.921 (+33%)
16./29. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami) {2017.09.14} (¥7.600) - 2.594 / 162.235
17./09. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link # (Marvelous) {2018.06.07} (¥5.980) - 2.463 / 47.185 (-62%)
18./03. [PS4] Record of Grancrest War # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.06.14} (¥8.200) - 2.336 / 14.208 (-80%)
19./16. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥7.980) - 1.980 / 210.373 (-25%)
20./28. [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) {2017.09.29} (¥5.800) - 1.920 / 109.278


