Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 27. Juni 2018 um 15:23 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 18.06. - 24.06.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 18.06.2018 bis 25.06.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
48.944
|
48.062
|
882
|
1.166.378
|
4.479.033
|
PS4
|
20.295
|
25.138
|
-4.843
|
971.052
|
6.863.461
|
3DS
|
6.812
|
7.052
|
-240
|
272.226
|
24.095.001
|
VITA
|
2.163
|
3.099
|
-936
|
103.052
|
5.890.862
|
XONE
|
547
|
786
|
-239
|
8.482
|
96.165
Software
01./00. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces
02./00. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker #
03./00. [NSW] Minecraft
04./01. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./05. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
07./02. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link #
08./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
09./06. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
10./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
11./07. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human #
12./14. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
13./11. [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered
14./13. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
15./19. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX
16./29. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018
17./09. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link #
18./03. [PS4] Record of Grancrest War #
19./16. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
20./28. [NSW] FIFA 18