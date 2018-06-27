Super Bomberman R: Update 2.1 veröffentlicht
Neun neue Helden und mehr
Consoles // Mittwoch, 27. Juni 2018 um 07:20 von
Super Bomberman R wurde mit einem neuen Update versehen. Konami hat kürzlich Version 2.1 für das Spiel veröffentlicht, das unter anderem für alle Versionen neun neue Helden zur Verfügung stellt. Die Patch Notes und einen Trailer seht ihr hier.
Solid Snake Bomber (voiced by David Hayter)
Naked Snake Bomber (voiced by David Hayter)
Raiden Bomber
Bill Bomber
Lance Bomber
Vic Viper ZERO Bomber
Ayako Katagiri Bomber
Ebisumaru Bomber
Xavier Woods Bomber
“Checkpoints” Rule – Adds a layer of excitement in Grand Prix mode as you scramble to take over the battlefield in checkpoints that appear in stage. How long you and your opponents stay in designated checkpoints will determine how many points you can earn – or lose. The team with the most points wins!
3 New Stages – Uniquely themed stages offering additional challenges.
Themed Accessories – Fun new accessories from the Metal Gear, Contra, Origami and Cat series.