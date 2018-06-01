Einloggen

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Labo Support angekündigt...

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Labo Support angekündigt

Weitere Titel folgen bald

Nintendo Switch // Dienstag, 26. Juni 2018 um 07:05 von miperco

Unter dem Motto "Bauen, spielen, entdecken", veröffentlichte Nintendo Ende April Nintendo Labo. Aus der enthaltenen Pappe lassen sich die verschiedensten Modelle bauen und für Nintendo Switch einsetzen.

Mit Update 1.5 ist Mario Kart 8 Deluxe nun das erste Spiel außerhalb der Labo Software, dass das Ganze unterstüzt. Weitere Spiele sollen bald folgen.

- Now supports the use of the Toy-Con Motorbike from Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit.
- You can now set whether or not to use the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Toy-Con settings in the top menu.
- At the screen right before the game begins, please set the Joy-Con inside the Toy-Con Motorbike.
- When using the Toy-Con Motorbike, the camera will look over the character’s shoulder, increasing immersion.
- Press the downward directional button to play with normal view again.
- Addressed an issue where, after setting up a tournament, the “Search by code” feature would stop functioning.
- Addressed an issue that made it impossible for a player to proceed after colliding with a Star Thwomp.
- The latest update data is needed to play matches online.
- Once you have downloaded the latest update data, you will no longer be able to play “Local Wireless” and “LAN Play” matches with other players who have not downloaded this data.


