Neo Geo Mini erscheint Ende Juli in Japan
West Termin wohl in Kürze
Consoles // Freitag, 22. Juni 2018 um 09:31 von
Vergangene Woche stellte SNK erneut den Neo Geo Mini vor. 40 Titel werden enthalten sein, die ihr auch unten noch einmal sehen könnt. Heute teilte das Unternehmen den Termin für Japan mit. Am 24. Juli wird es für umgerechnet rund 90 Euro soweit sein. Ein Datum für den Westen wird wohl bald bekannt gegeben.
3 Count Bout
Art of Fighting
Blazing Star
Blue’s Journey
Crossed Swords
Fatal Fury Special
Foot Ball Frenzy
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Ghost Pilots
King of the Monsters
King of the Monsters 2
Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle
Last Resort
Magician Lord
Metal Slug
Metal Slug 2
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug 4
Metal Slug 5
Metal Slug X
Mutation Nation
Ninja Master’s: Haou Ninpou Chou
Puzzled
Real Bout: Fatal Fury
Robo Army
Samurai Shodown II
Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge
Samurai Shodown V Special
Sengoku 3
Shock Troopers
Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad
Super Sidekicks
The King of Fighters ’95
The King of Fighters ’97
The King of Fighters ’98
The King of Fighters 2000
The King of Fighters 2002
The Last Blade 2
Top Player’s Golf
World Heroes Perfect