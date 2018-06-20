Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 20. Juni 2018 um 15:09 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 11.06. - 17.06.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 11.06.2018 bis 18.06.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

48.062

40.834

7.228

1.117.434

4.430.089

PS4

25.138

26.671

-1.533

950.757

6.843.166

3DS

7.052

6.842

210

265.414

24.088.189

VITA

3.099

3.955

-856

100.889

5.888.699

XONE

786

126

660

7.935

95.618


Software

01./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 15.715 / 2.379.977 (+17%)
02./01. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link # (Marvelous) {2018.06.07} (¥7.980) - 13.996 / 92.644 (-82%)
03./00. [PS4] Record of Grancrest War # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.06.14} (¥8.200) - 11.871 / NEU
04./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.885 / 1.583.096 (+8%)
05./09. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 7.698 / 533.672 (-4%)
06./07. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (¥5.980) - 7.429 / 171.528 (-22%)
07./05. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.05.25} (¥6.900) - 7.043 / 74.458 (-36%)
08./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.939 / 1.018.144 (+6%)
09./02. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link # (Marvelous) {2018.06.07} (¥5.980) - 6.565 / 44.721 (-83%)
10./12. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 5.482 / 1.745.894 (+4%)
11./04. [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software) {2018.05.24} (¥4.800) - 5.370 / 109.588 (-57%)
12./00. [PS4] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2018.06.14} (¥3.980) - 4.946 / NEU
13./14. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) - 4.231 / 189.720 (-17%)
14./17. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 3.921 / 1.649.243 (+6%)
15./00. [NSW] God Wars: Nihon Shinwa Taisen # (Kadokawa Games) {2018.06.14} (¥5.980) - 2.967 / NEU
16./16. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥7.980) - 2.656 / 208.392 (-34%)
17./00. [PS4] God Wars: Nihon Shinwa Taisen # (Kadokawa Games) {2018.06.14} (¥5.980) - 2.649 / NEU
18./13. [NSW] Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Nintendo) {2018.06.08} (¥4.980) - 2.327 / 7.562 (-56%)
19./47. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts HD II.5 ReMIX > (Square Enix) {2017.03.09} (¥6.800) - 2.324 / 153.836
20./19. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (¥6.000) - 2.310 / 63.482 (-9%)


