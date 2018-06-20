Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 20. Juni 2018 um 15:09 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 11.06. - 17.06.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 11.06.2018 bis 18.06.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
48.062
|
40.834
|
7.228
|
1.117.434
|
4.430.089
|
PS4
|
25.138
|
26.671
|
-1.533
|
950.757
|
6.843.166
|
3DS
|
7.052
|
6.842
|
210
|
265.414
|
24.088.189
|
VITA
|
3.099
|
3.955
|
-856
|
100.889
|
5.888.699
|
XONE
|
786
|
126
|
660
|
7.935
|
95.618
Software
01./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
02./01. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link #
03./00. [PS4] Record of Grancrest War #
04./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./09. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
06./07. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
07./05. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human #
08./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
09./02. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link #
10./12. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
11./04. [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered
12./00. [PS4] Super Bomberman R
13./14. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
14./17. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
15./00. [NSW] God Wars: Nihon Shinwa Taisen #
16./16. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
17./00. [PS4] God Wars: Nihon Shinwa Taisen #
18./13. [NSW] Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
19./47. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX
20./19. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition