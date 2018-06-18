UK-Charts: God of War wieder an der Spitze
Keine Neuzugänge
Consoles // Montag, 18. Juni 2018 um 11:17 von
Die GfK hat heute erneut die wöchentlichen Software Charts aus Großbritannien veröffentlicht. Auch durch die Days of Play von Sony konnte God of War von Santa Monica Studio eine weitere Woche an der Spitze bescheren.
Neuzugänge gab es in der vergangenen Woche nicht. Die Top 10 seht ihr hier.
1. God of War
2. FIFA 18
3. Fallout 4
4. Detroit: Become Human
5. PlayStation VR Worlds
6. Grand Theft Auto V
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Vampyr
9. Assassin's Creed Origins
10. Call of Duty: WWII