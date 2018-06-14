Einloggen

The Last of Us hat sich über 17 Millionen...

The Last of Us hat sich über 17 Millionen Mal verkauft

Neue Zahlen zum fünften Jubiläum

Sony // Donnerstag, 14. Juni 2018 um 20:03 von miperco

Vor zwei Tagen haben wir erstes Gameplay zu The Last of Us Part II erhalten. Heute vor genau fünf Jahren erschien The Last of Us für PlayStation 3. Eine Remastered Version wurde ein Jahr später für PlayStation 4 nachgereicht.

Zum Jubiläum teilte Naughty Dog vor wenigen Minuten neue Verkaufszahlen mit. Insgesamt hat sich das Spiel über 17 Millionen Mal verkaufen können.



