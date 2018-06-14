The Last of Us hat sich über 17 Millionen Mal verkauft
Neue Zahlen zum fünften Jubiläum
Vor zwei Tagen haben wir erstes Gameplay zu The Last of Us Part II erhalten. Heute vor genau fünf Jahren erschien The Last of Us für PlayStation 3. Eine Remastered Version wurde ein Jahr später für PlayStation 4 nachgereicht.
Zum Jubiläum teilte Naughty Dog vor wenigen Minuten neue Verkaufszahlen mit. Insgesamt hat sich das Spiel über 17 Millionen Mal verkaufen können.
Today is the 5th Anniversary of The Last of Us' release. Over 17 million of you have taken this journey with us and your love, support, and fandom for these characters and their story has been incredible. We can't wait to continue it with Part II. pic.twitter.com/dES9bBDa4W— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) 14. Juni 2018