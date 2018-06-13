Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 13. Juni 2018 um 16:22 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 04.06. - 10.06.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 04.06.2018 bis 11.06.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
40.834
|
40.587
|
247
|
1.069.372
|
4.382.027
|
PS4
|
26.671
|
18.171
|
8.500
|
925.619
|
6.818.028
|
3DS
|
6.842
|
6.818
|
24
|
258.362
|
24.081.137
|
VITA
|
3.955
|
2.393
|
1.562
|
97.790
|
5.885.600
|
XONE
|
126
|
135
|
-9
|
7.149
|
94.832
Software
01./00. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link #
02./00. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link #
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./01. [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered
05./02. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human #
06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./05. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
08./00. [PS4] Life Is Strange: Before the Storm #
09./08. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
10./00. [NSW] Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
11./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./14. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
13./00. [NSW] Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
14./12. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
15./00. [PS4] Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
16./13. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
17./18. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
18./04. [PS4] BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle #
19./21. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition
20./00. [3DS] Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido