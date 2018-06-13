Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 13. Juni 2018 um 16:22 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 04.06. - 10.06.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 04.06.2018 bis 11.06.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

40.834

40.587

247

1.069.372

4.382.027

PS4

26.671

18.171

8.500

925.619

6.818.028

3DS

6.842

6.818

24

258.362

24.081.137

VITA

3.955

2.393

1.562

97.790

5.885.600

XONE

126

135

-9

7.149

94.832


Software

01./00. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link # (Marvelous) {2018.06.07} (Â¥7.980) - 78.647 / NEU
02./00. [PSV] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link # (Marvelous) {2018.06.07} (Â¥5.980) - 38.156 / NEU
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 13.423 / 2.364.262 (-6%)
04./01. [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software) {2018.05.24} (Â¥4.800) - 12.610 / 104.218 (-37%)
05./02. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.05.25} (Â¥6.900) - 10.935 / 67.415 (-35%)
06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 10.063 / 1.572.211 (-6%)
07./05. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (Â¥5.980) - 9.528 / 164.099 (-17%)
08./00. [PS4] Life Is Strange: Before the Storm # (Square Enix) {2018.06.07} (Â¥3.800) - 8.091 / NEU
09./08. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (Â¥5.980) - 8.011 / 525.974 (-7%)
10./00. [NSW] Little Nightmares: Complete Edition (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.06.07} (Â¥3.200) - 7.776 / NEU
11./09. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 6.516 / 1.011.205 (-3%)
12./14. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (Â¥5.980) - 5.279 / 1.740.412 (+6%)
13./00. [NSW] Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Nintendo) {2018.06.08} (Â¥4.980) - 5.235 / NEU
14./12. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (Â¥6.980) - 5.098 / 185.489 (-19%)
15./00. [PS4] Little Nightmares: Complete Edition (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.06.07} (Â¥3.200) - 5.041 / NEU
16./13. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (Â¥7.980) - 4.035 / 205.737 (-21%)
17./18. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (Â¥4.980) - 3.688 / 1.645.322 (+7%)
18./04. [PS4] BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle # (Arc System Works) {2018.05.31} (Â¥5.800) - 3.678 / 15.374 (-69%)
19./21. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (Â¥6.000) - 2.552 / 61.173
20./00. [3DS] Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Nintendo) {2018.06.08} (Â¥4.980) - 2.392 / NEU


X

