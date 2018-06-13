Monster Hunter: World x Final Fantasy XIV angekÃ¼ndigt
Diesmal andersrum
Mittwoch, 13. Juni 2018 um 09:01
Auf dem E3 Showcase von Square Enix kÃ¼ndigten das Unternehmen und Capcom ihre Zusammenarbeit an. Monster Hunter: World Inhalte werden in Final Fantasy XIV Einzug halten. Rathalos und Felynes werden ab Sommer vorkommen.
Nun wurde von Capcom die Monster Hunter: World x Final Fantasy XIV Collaboration angekÃ¼ndigt. Der Behemoth wird damit im Sommer Einzug in Monster Hunter: World halten.