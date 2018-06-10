E3 Trailer zu Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED zeigt es endlich
Consoles // Sonntag, 10. Juni 2018 um 23:40 von
CD Projekt RED hat den E3 Trailer zu Cyberpunk 2077 verÃ¶ffentlicht. Das Spiel zeigt sich erstmals nach vielen Jahren der Entwicklung. Genaueres erfahren wir wohl in naher Zukunft.
Cyberpunk 2077 is a narrative-driven, open world RPG set in the most vibrant and dangerous metropolis of the future â€” Night City. You play as V, a hired gun on the rise, who just got their first serious contract. In a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners and corporate life-hackers, today is your first step to becoming an urban legend.