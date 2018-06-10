Einloggen

Forza Horizon 4 offiziell angekündigt

Forza Horizon 4 offiziell angekÃ¼ndigt

Die Forza Horizon-Reihe geht in die vierte Runde

Microsoft // Sonntag, 10. Juni 2018 um 22:33 von needcoffee

Wie erwartet hat Microsoft soeben den vierten Teil der Forza Horizon-Reihe offiziell auf der E3-Pressekonferenz angekÃ¼ndigt. Das Game wird am 2. Oktober 2018 fÃ¼r Xbox One und Windows erscheinen. Zudem wird das Game auch am selben Tag im Xbox Gamepass integriert werden.

For the first time in the racing and driving genre, experience dynamic seasons in a shared open-world.

Explore beautiful scenery, collect over 450 cars, and become a Horizon Superstar in historic Britain. Pre-order the Ultimate Edition and get 4-day early access, two expansion packs, Car Pass, VIP Membership, and more! Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive.



