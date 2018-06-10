Forza Horizon 4 offiziell angekÃ¼ndigt
Die Forza Horizon-Reihe geht in die vierte Runde ...
Microsoft // Sonntag, 10. Juni 2018 um 22:33 von
Wie erwartet hat Microsoft soeben den vierten Teil der Forza Horizon-Reihe offiziell auf der E3-Pressekonferenz angekÃ¼ndigt. Das Game wird am 2. Oktober 2018 fÃ¼r Xbox One und Windows erscheinen. Zudem wird das Game auch am selben Tag im Xbox Gamepass integriert werden.
Explore beautiful scenery, collect over 450 cars, and become a Horizon Superstar in historic Britain. Pre-order the Ultimate Edition and get 4-day early access, two expansion packs, Car Pass, VIP Membership, and more! Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive.