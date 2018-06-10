Neo Geo Mini erscheint im Sommer in Japan
Später auch im Westen
SNK hat sich auf seiner angekündigten Präsentation näher zum Neo Geo Mini geäußert. In Japan wird der Release im Sommer erfolgen, im Westen später in diesem Jahr.
Ein spezielles Pad, das Neo Geo Mini Pad wird in zwei Farben angeboten und soll an den Neo Geo CD angelegt sein. Der Controller ist vor allem auf kompetitives Spielen ausgelegt. Zwei Versionen der Mini Konsole wird es geben. Beide Varianten enthalten 40 Titel. In jeder Variante wird es aber 14 unterschiedliche Klassiker geben.
Aggressors of Dark Kombat
Alpha Mission II
Art of Fighting
Blazing Star
Burning Fight
Cyber-Up
Fatal Fury Special
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
King of Monsters 2
Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle
Metal Slug
Metal Slug 2
Metal Slug 3
Ninja Commando
Ninja Master’s: Haou Ninpou Chou
Puzzled
Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers
Real Bout: Fatal Fury
Samurai Shodown II
Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge
Samurai Shodown V Special
Sengoku 3
Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad
Super Sidekicks
The King of Fighters ’94
The King of Fighters ’95
The King of Fighters ’96
The King of Fighters ’97
The King of Fighters ’98
The King of Fighters ’99
The King of Fighters 2000
The King of Fighters 2001
The King of Fighters 2002
The King of Fighters 2003
The Last Blade
The Last Blade 2
Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy
Top Player’s Golf
Twinkle Star Sprites
World Heroes Perfect
Neo Geo Mini International
3 Count Bout
Art of Fighting
Blazing Star
Blue’s Journey
Crossed Swords
Fatal Fury Special
Foot Ball Frenzy
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Ghost Pilots
King of the Monsters
King of the Monsters 2
Kizuna Encounter: Super Tag Battle
Last Resort
Magician Lord
Metal Slug
Metal Slug 2
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug 4
Metal Slug 5
Metal Slug X
Mutation Nation
Ninja Master’s: Haou Ninpou Chou
Puzzled
Real Bout: Fatal Fury
Robo Army
Samurai Shodown II
Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa’s Revenge
Samurai Shodown V Special
Sengoku 3
Shock Troopers
Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad
Super Sidekicks
The King of Fighters ’95
The King of Fighters ’97
The King of Fighters ’98
The King of Fighters 2000
The King of Fighters 2002
The Last Blade 2
Top Player’s Golf
World Heroes Perfekt