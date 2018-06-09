Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Patch 1.3 zu State of Decay 2 veröffentlicht...

Patch 1.3 zu State of Decay 2 veröffentlicht

Ab sofort verfügbar ...

Microsoft // Samstag, 09. Juni 2018 um 17:04 von needcoffee

Vor exakt einer Woche hatte Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Undead Labs für das Xbox One- und PC-exklusive Game State of Decay 2 den ersten Patch veröffentlicht (Wir berichteten). Jetzt folgt der nächste Patch, der ab sofort verfügbar, zirka 5 GB groß ist und das Game auf die Versionsnummer 1.3 anhebt.

Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:

Crash Fixes

- Fixed issue where PC players were crashing on launch if they were in locales that do not support text-to-speech
- Fixed crashes players were experiencing when loading into their communities
- Improved stability

Improved Diagnostics

- Better logging to help troubleshoot startup crashes
- More granular crash tracking between the different Xbox platforms
- Better PC crash reporting
- Other Fixes

General stability improvements


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.