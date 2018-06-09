Patch 1.3 zu State of Decay 2 veröffentlicht
Ab sofort verfügbar ...
Microsoft // Samstag, 09. Juni 2018 um 17:04 von
Vor exakt einer Woche hatte Microsoft und das Entwicklerstudio Undead Labs für das Xbox One- und PC-exklusive Game State of Decay 2 den ersten Patch veröffentlicht (Wir berichteten). Jetzt folgt der nächste Patch, der ab sofort verfügbar, zirka 5 GB groß ist und das Game auf die Versionsnummer 1.3 anhebt.
Der Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- Fixed issue where PC players were crashing on launch if they were in locales that do not support text-to-speech
- Fixed crashes players were experiencing when loading into their communities
- Improved stability
Improved Diagnostics
- Better logging to help troubleshoot startup crashes
- More granular crash tracking between the different Xbox platforms
- Better PC crash reporting
- Other Fixes
General stability improvements