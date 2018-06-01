Bohemia Interactive wird am 11. Juni ein Xbox One exklusives Spiel ankündigen
Die ARMA und DayZ Entwickler bereiten etwas vor
XBOX One // Freitag, 08. Juni 2018 um 06:54 von
Mehr Inhalte zur neuesten Inside Xbox Folge, die am Montag ausgestrahlt wird, sind aufgetaucht. Bohemia Interactive, die durch ARMA und DayZ bekannt sind, werden dort ihr neues, Xbox One exklusives Spiel ankündigen.
Das teilte der Entwickler über Twitter mit. Es wird mit dre Unreal Engine 4 entwickelt. Mehr als einen Hastag mit "#WhatIfHumanityFalls" gab man als Information bislang noch nicht preis.
#WhatIfHumanityFalls https://t.co/F9vazsrL1L pic.twitter.com/rWRVw2jtTE— Bohemia Interactive (@bohemiainteract) 6. Juni 2018
Second phase is in. Time to listen to https://t.co/3y814fYgat while waiting for the announcement of a new game by @bohemiainteract (this time @Xbox One Exclusive built on @UnrealEngine). #WhatIfHumanityFalls https://t.co/kGDmtvpNu2— Pettka (@Lathspel) 7. Juni 2018