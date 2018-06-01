Einloggen

Bohemia Interactive wird am 11. Juni ein Xbox One exklusives Spiel ankündigen

Die ARMA und DayZ Entwickler bereiten etwas vor

XBOX One // Freitag, 08. Juni 2018 um 06:54 von miperco

Mehr Inhalte zur neuesten Inside Xbox Folge, die am Montag ausgestrahlt wird, sind aufgetaucht. Bohemia Interactive, die durch ARMA und DayZ bekannt sind, werden dort ihr neues, Xbox One exklusives Spiel ankündigen.

Das teilte der Entwickler über Twitter mit. Es wird mit dre Unreal Engine 4 entwickelt. Mehr als einen Hastag mit "#WhatIfHumanityFalls" gab man als Information bislang noch nicht preis.






