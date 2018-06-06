Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 28.05. - 03.06.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 28.05.2018 bis 04.06.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
40.587
|
36.590
|
3.997
|
1.028.538
|
4.341.193
|
PS4
|
18.171
|
17.482
|
689
|
898.948
|
6.791.357
|
3DS
|
6.818
|
6.594
|
224
|
251.520
|
24.074.295
|
VITA
|
2.393
|
2.298
|
95
|
93.835
|
5.881.645
|
XONE
|
135
|
163
|
-28
|
7.023
|
94.706
Software
01./01. [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered
02./02. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human #
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./00. [PS4] BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle #
05./06. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
06./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./00. [PS4] Full Metal Panic! Fight: Who Dares Wins #
08./08. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
09./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
10./00. [PS4] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
11./00. [NSW] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
12./11. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
13./12. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
14./15. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
15./00. [PSV] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
16./00. [PS4] Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ #
17./00. [NSW] BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle #
18./17. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
19./00. [NSW] Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - Ultimate Edition
20./18. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold