Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 06. Juni 2018 um 15:10 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 28.05. - 03.06.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 28.05.2018 bis 04.06.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

40.587

36.590

3.997

1.028.538

4.341.193

PS4

18.171

17.482

689

898.948

6.791.357

3DS

6.818

6.594

224

251.520

24.074.295

VITA

2.393

2.298

95

93.835

5.881.645

XONE

135

163

-28

7.023

94.706


Software

01./01. [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software) {2018.05.24} (¥4.800) - 19.870 / 91.608 (-72%)
02./02. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.05.25} (¥6.900) - 16.932 / 56.480 (-57%)
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 14.317 / 2.350.839 (+6%)
04./00. [PS4] BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle # (Arc System Works) {2018.05.31} (¥5.800) - 11.696 / NEU
05./06. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (¥5.980) - 11.534 / 154.571 (-13%)
06./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.656 / 1.562.148 (+16%)
07./00. [PS4] Full Metal Panic! Fight: Who Dares Wins # (Bandai Namco Games) {2018.05.31} (¥8.200) - 10.520 / NEU
08./08. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 8.655 / 517.963 (+0%)
09./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.722 / 1.004.689 (+10%)
10./00. [PS4] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (Nippon Ichi Software) {2018.05.31} (¥6.980) - 6.487 / NEU
11./00. [NSW] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (Nippon Ichi Software) {2018.05.31} (¥6.980) - 6.412 / NEU
12./11. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) - 6.271 / 180.391 (-17%)
13./12. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥7.980) - 5.140 / 201.702 (-25%)
14./15. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 4.964 / 1.735.133 (+15%)
15./00. [PSV] Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (Nippon Ichi Software) {2018.05.31} (¥5.980) - 4.519 / NEU
16./00. [PS4] Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1+ # (Compile Heart) {2018.05.31} (¥5.800) - 4.367 / NEU
17./00. [NSW] BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle # (Arc System Works) {2018.05.31} (¥5.800) - 4.271 / NEU
18./17. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 3.438 / 1.641.634 (+5%)
19./00. [NSW] Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - Ultimate Edition (Oizumi Amuzio) {2018.05.31} (¥5.800) - 3.303 / NEU
20./18. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (¥5.980) - 2.946 / 88.623 (-7%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (für die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.