Die PlayStation Plus Spiele fÃ¼r den Monat Juni

Xcom 2, Trials Fusion und mehr

Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 30. Mai 2018 um 19:02 von miperco

Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Spiele fÃ¼r den Monat Juni angekÃ¼ndigt. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele fÃ¼r die PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita.

Folgende Spiele stehen ab kommenden Mittwoch zum Download bereit.

XCOM 2 (PS4)
Trials Fusion (PS4)
Tom Clancyâ€™s Ghost Recon Future Soldier (PS3)
Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition (PS3)
Squares (PS Vita)
Atomic Ninjas (PS Vita



