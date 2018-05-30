Die PlayStation Plus Spiele fÃ¼r den Monat Juni
Xcom 2, Trials Fusion und mehr
Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 30. Mai 2018 um 19:02 von
Sony hat heute die PlayStation Plus Spiele fÃ¼r den Monat Juni angekÃ¼ndigt. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele fÃ¼r die PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita.
Folgende Spiele stehen ab kommenden Mittwoch zum Download bereit.
XCOM 2 (PS4)
Trials Fusion (PS4)
Tom Clancyâ€™s Ghost Recon Future Soldier (PS3)
Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition (PS3)
Squares (PS Vita)
Atomic Ninjas (PS Vita