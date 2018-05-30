Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 30. Mai 2018 um 17:05 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 21.05. - 27.05.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 21.05.2018 bis 28.05.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
36.590
|
33.125
|
3.465
|
987.951
|
4.300.606
|
PS4
|
17.482
|
16.940
|
542
|
880.777
|
6.773.186
|
3DS
|
6.594
|
6.255
|
339
|
244.702
|
24.067.477
|
VITA
|
2.298
|
2.219
|
79
|
91.442
|
5.879.252
|
XONE
|
163
|
200
|
-37
|
6.888
|
94.571
Software
01./00. [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered
02./00. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human #
03./00. [PS4] Persona Dancing: All-Star Triple Pack
04./00. [PSV] Persona Dancing: Deluxe Twin Plus {Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Persona 4: Dancing All Night Persona 5: Dancing Star Night}
05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
06./02. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
07./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./06. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
09./00. [NSW] Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2
10./00. [PS4] Persona 5: Dancing Star Night
11./07. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
12./04. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
13./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
14./00. [PSV] Persona 5: Dancing Star Night
15./09. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
16./00. [PSV] Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night
17./13. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
18./11. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold
19./00. [PS4] Dark Souls Trilogy Box {Dark Souls Remastered Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition
20./01. [PS4] The Caligula Effect: Overdose