Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 30. Mai 2018 um 17:05 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 21.05. - 27.05.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 21.05.2018 bis 28.05.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

36.590

33.125

3.465

987.951

4.300.606

PS4

17.482

16.940

542

880.777

6.773.186

3DS

6.594

6.255

339

244.702

24.067.477

VITA

2.298

2.219

79

91.442

5.879.252

XONE

163

200

-37

6.888

94.571


Software

01./00. [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software) {2018.05.24} (Â¥4.800) - 71.739 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.05.25} (Â¥6.900) - 39.548 / NEU
03./00. [PS4] Persona Dancing: All-Star Triple Pack (Atlus) {2018.05.24} (Â¥16.880) - 27.240 / NEU
04./00. [PSV] Persona Dancing: Deluxe Twin Plus {Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Persona 4: Dancing All Night Persona 5: Dancing Star Night} (Atlus) {2018.05.24} (Â¥15.780) - 21.579 / NEU
05./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 13.473 / 2.336.522 (+7%)
06./02. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (Â¥5.980) - 13.278 / 143.037 (-14%)
07./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 9.221 / 1.551.492 (-8%)
08./06. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (Â¥5.980) - 8.686 / 509.308 (+4%)
09./00. [NSW] Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 > (Capcom) {2018.05.24} (Â¥4.990) - 8.093 / NEU
10./00. [PS4] Persona 5: Dancing Star Night (Atlus) {2018.05.24} (Â¥7.480) - 7.876 / NEU
11./07. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (Â¥6.980) - 7.584 / 174.120 (-7%)
12./04. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (Â¥7.980) - 6.890 / 196.561 (-33%)
13./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 6.099 / 997.967 (+7%)
14./00. [PSV] Persona 5: Dancing Star Night (Atlus) {2018.05.24} (Â¥6.980) - 4.554 / NEU
15./09. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (Â¥5.980) - 4.302 / 1.730.169 (-7%)
16./00. [PSV] Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night (Atlus) {2018.05.24} (Â¥6.980) - 3.305 / NEU
17./13. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (Â¥4.980) - 3.280 / 1.638.196 (+12%)
18./11. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (Â¥5.980) - 3.173 / 85.677 (-11%)
19./00. [PS4] Dark Souls Trilogy Box {Dark Souls Remastered Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition } (From Software) {2018.05.24} (Â¥49.800) - 3.155 / NEU
20./01. [PS4] The Caligula Effect: Overdose (FuRyu) {2018.05.17} (Â¥7.980) - 3.008 / 23.408 (-85%)


X

Liebe Leute, wie ihr wisst, benutzen alle Webseiten Cookies um Daten von Euch zu speichern. Andere speichern ziemlich viel, wir aber benutzen die Cookies nur, um euren Login zu speichern, und speichern wie lang ihr auf CW wart (fÃ¼r die Achievements). Durch das Benutzen unserer Webseite akzeptiert Ihr unser Cookiemanagement.