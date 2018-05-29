Einloggen

Gran Turismo Sport: Neues Update detailliert...

Gran Turismo Sport: Neues Update detailliert

Erscheint morgen

Playstation 4 // Dienstag, 29. Mai 2018 um 17:26 von miperco

Polyphony Digital hat heute das kommende Update zu Gran Turismo Sport detailliert, das morgen erscheinen wird. Das Rennspiel wird damit auf die Versionsnummer 1.19 angehoben. Neue Fahrzeuge und mehr erwarten euch, wie ihr hier seht.

New Vehicles
Nine new vehicles are also being added to Brand Central this month, from the fun and quirky Fiat 500 to some legendary group C cars. Take a look at the complete line-up:

Fiat 500 F ’68
Jaguar XJR-9 ’88
Lamborghini Miura P400 Bertone Prototype CN.0706 ’67
Sauber Mercedes C9 ’89
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IV GSR ’96
Nissan R92CP ’92
Renault Sport Megane Trophy ’11
Renault Sport Clio R.S. 220 EDC Trophy ’16
Subaru BRZ S ’15

GT League
New events have also been added to GT League:

Group 4 Cup – You’ll find plenty of power and excellent handling experiences within these class of races
World Hatchback Championship – A race for hatchbacks; cars with an upward opening hatch in the rear
Lamborghini Cup – A racing festival of raging bulls



