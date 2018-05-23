Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 23. Mai 2018 um 15:08 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 14.05. - 20.05.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 14.05.2018 bis 21.05.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

VerÃ¤nderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

33.125

31.720

1.405

951.361

4.264.016

PS4

16.940

17.688

-748

863.295

6.755.704

3DS

6.255

6.354

-99

238.108

24.060.883

VITA

2.219

2.229

-10

89.144

5.876.954

XONE

200

168

32

6.725

94.408


Software

01./00. [PS4] The Caligula Effect: Overdose (FuRyu) {2018.05.17} (Â¥7.980) - 20.399 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (Â¥5.980) - 15.452 / 129.760 (-40%)
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (Â¥5.980) - 12.646 / 2.323.048 (-2%)
04./02. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (Â¥7.980) - 10.240 / 189.672 (-33%)
05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (Â¥5.980) - 10.071 / 1.542.271 (-3%)
06./06. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (Â¥5.980) - 8.392 / 500.622 (-11%)
07./05. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (Â¥6.980) - 8.151 / 166.536 (-17%)
08./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥6.980) - 5.687 / 991.867 (-1%)
09./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (Â¥5.980) - 4.632 / 1.725.867 (+1%)
10./09. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (Â¥6.980) - 4.073 / 83.955 (-27%)
11./11. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (Â¥5.980) - 3.549 / 82.504 (-18%)
12./07. [PS4] God of War # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.04.20} (Â¥6.900) - 3.124 / 101.703 (-52%)
13./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (Â¥4.980) - 2.927 / 1.634.916 (-6%)
14./13. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (Â¥6.000) - 2.238 / 53.533 (-13%)
15./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (Â¥2.700) - 1.791 / 408.980 (-5%)
16./14. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (Â¥7.980) - 1.762 / 44.911 (-18%)
17./18. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (Â¥4.980) - 1.680 / 445.228 (-10%)
18./15. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.04.12} (Â¥5.400) - 1.658 / 28.724 (-16%)
19./21. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) {2017.09.22} (Â¥5.980) - 1.562 / 262.871
20./19. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (Â¥5.980) - 1.527 / 406.645 (-11%)


