Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 23. Mai 2018 um 15:08 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan verÃ¶ffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 14.05. - 20.05.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 14.05.2018 bis 21.05.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
VerÃ¤nderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
33.125
|
31.720
|
1.405
|
951.361
|
4.264.016
|
PS4
|
16.940
|
17.688
|
-748
|
863.295
|
6.755.704
|
3DS
|
6.255
|
6.354
|
-99
|
238.108
|
24.060.883
|
VITA
|
2.219
|
2.229
|
-10
|
89.144
|
5.876.954
|
XONE
|
200
|
168
|
32
|
6.725
|
94.408
Software
01./00. [PS4] The Caligula Effect: Overdose
02./01. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./02. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
05./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./06. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
07./05. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
08./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
09./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
10./09. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
11./11. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold
12./07. [PS4] God of War #
13./12. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
14./13. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition
15./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
16./14. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
17./18. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
18./15. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
19./21. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX
20./19. [NSW] Arms