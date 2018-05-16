VA-11 HALL-A erscheint Anfang 2019 fÃ¼r PS4 und Switch
Der Barkeeper-Simulator in der Cyberpunk-Welt ...
Consoles // Mittwoch, 16. Mai 2018 um 18:58 von
Das bisher PC- und PS Vita-exklusive Game VA-11 HALL-A erscheint Anfang 2019 auch fÃ¼r die PS4 und Nintendo Switch. Das hat jetzt das Entwicklerstudio Sukeban Games und Ysbryd Games bekannt gegeben.
Bei VA-11 HALL-A handelt es sich um einen Barkeeper-Simulator in einer Cyberpunk-Welt im Visual Novel-Stil. Dabei begegnen einem viele skurrile Charaktere, die man mit Drinks bedienen muss bzw. kann und entsprechend diese ins GesprÃ¤ch verwickeln kann.
VA-11 HALL-A puts a twist on traditional point and click games with the story branching based on bartending decisions. Chat with customers and serve them life-changing drinks as Jill, a bartender at a dive bar frequented by average citizens in a cyberpunk future ruled by megacorporations.
With 24 drinks to concoct, there is no one correct drink to serve in any given situation, as characters are impacted by whatever cocktail they are poured. Every character that comes through has a story to tell which reveals more about both their lives and the futuristic Glitch City, run by the mysterious Zaibatsu Corp.
Explore what it means to be human by creating bonds with characters while listening to Garoadâ€™s pulsating electronic soundtrack, customized in a jukebox-style playlist. Discuss transhumanism with Stella Hoshii, a human who has cat-like genetic modifications. Debate the finer points of morality with Dorothy Haze, an android sex worker. These are just two of the barâ€™s regulars, depicted in a cool, subdued pixel art style infused with anime and modern influences.
