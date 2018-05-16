Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 16. Mai 2018 um 15:03 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 07.05. - 13.05.2018:

Hardware

Woche vom 07.05.2018 bis 13.05.2018

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2018

Insgesamt

NSWI

31.720

53.113

-21.393

918.236

4.230.891

PS4

17.688

34.994

-17.306

846.355

6.738.764

3DS

6.354

10.785

-4.431

231.853

24.054.628

VITA

2.229

5.502

-3.273

86.925

5.874.735

XONE

168

188

-20

6.525

94.208


Software

01./01. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo) {2018.05.03} (¥5.980) - 25.886 / 114.307 (-71%)
02./02. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥7.980) - 15.172 / 179.432 (-62%)
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 12.966 / 2.310.403 (-57%)
04./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 10.383 / 1.532.201 (-57%)
05./03. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥6.980) - 9.818 / 158.385 (-70%)
06./04. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 9.414 / 492.230 (-70%)
07./07. [PS4] God of War # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2018.04.20} (¥6.900) - 6.473 / 98.579 (-61%)
08./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.754 / 986.181 (-48%)
09./08. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (Konami) {2018.04.26} (¥6.980) - 5.580 / 79.882 (-65%)
10./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 4.597 / 1.721.235 (-61%)
11./09. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Level 5) {2018.04.12} (¥5.980) - 4.318 / 78.956 (-66%)
12./13. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) - 3.125 / 1.631.988 (-52%)
13./23. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition (Ubisoft) {2018.03.01} (¥6.000) - 2.581 / 51.295
14./12. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo) {2018.04.20} (¥7.980) - 2.146 / 43.149 (-68%)
15./24. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft) {2018.04.12} (¥5.400) - 1.977 / 27.066
16./15. [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) {2018.03.29} (¥8.400) - 1.960 / 133.748 (-55%)
17./20. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 1.884 / 407.189 (-53%)
18./14. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 1.866 / 443.548 (-66%)
19./16. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 1.714 / 405.118 (-61%)
20./21. [3DS] Detective Pikachu (Pokemon Co.) {2018.03.23} (¥4.980) - 1.637 / 79.050


CW Logo

Most wanted Charts

Bling Bling PIMPS

  • Vincent 223.077
  • AllGamer 196.062
  • Chanli 195.072
  • DarkLord87 179.659
  • MannyCalavera 129.848

Statistics

  • User online: 191
  • Rekord: 1905
  • Kommentare: 3.657.671
  • Blogeinträge: 65.940
  • Blogbesuche: 35.358.940

consolewars liefert tagesaktuelle Spielenews, exklusive Testberichte, sowie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus dem Games Business und zahlreiche Möglichkeiten sich in die Geschehnisse in Form von Blogs, Gruppen- oder Userpages in einer der größten deutschen Gaming Communities im Internet einzubringen.

Impressum & Disclaimer | copyright © 1999-2018 consolewars®. (cached)

Google+