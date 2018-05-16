Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 16. Mai 2018 um 15:03 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 07.05. - 13.05.2018:
Hardware
Woche vom 07.05.2018 bis 13.05.2018
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2018
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
31.720
|
53.113
|
-21.393
|
918.236
|
4.230.891
|
PS4
|
17.688
|
34.994
|
-17.306
|
846.355
|
6.738.764
|
3DS
|
6.354
|
10.785
|
-4.431
|
231.853
|
24.054.628
|
VITA
|
2.229
|
5.502
|
-3.273
|
86.925
|
5.874.735
|
XONE
|
168
|
188
|
-20
|
6.525
|
94.208
Software
01./01. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
02./02. [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
05./03. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
06./04. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies
07./07. [PS4] God of War #
08./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
09./08. [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018
10./10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey #
11./09. [NSW] The Snack World: TreJarers Gold
12./13. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
13./23. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Advanced Edition
14./12. [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
15./24. [PS4] Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
16./15. [PS4] Far Cry 5
17./20. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
18./14. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
19./16. [NSW] Arms
20./21. [3DS] Detective Pikachu